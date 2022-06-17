the Top 5 seasons not to miss before Drag Race France

France Télévisions wants to make it its event of the summer! Saturday, June 25 will (finally) be broadcast the first episode of Drag Race Francea wacky drag queen contest adapted from the American format RuPaul’s Drag Race. ‘Finally’ because this show, as cult as it is popular across the Atlantic, dates from… 2009! Several countries around the world have already proposed their own version well before us. The principle is simple: through several challenges, a dozen ‘Queens’ compete to try to win the title of ‘Queen of drag-queens’. But behind the laughter, the fashion and the glitz, the (often poignant) stories of the contestants send a powerful message of tolerance and inclusiveness. This is why this format has become major in part of the LGBTQ+ community.

From RuPaul’s Drag Race at Drag Race France

In France, it is Nicky Doll, Kiddy Smile and Daphne Burki who will be responsible for deciding between the ten ‘Queens’ in the running. All three will be helped by several guests renowned, from the world of fashion or culture, such as Jean-Paul Gaultier for example. And for those of you who have never watched RuPaul’s Drag Race – including 13 classic seasons and a few All Stars are available on Netflix – don’t worry, here is the Top 5 of Télé-Loisirs…

N°5 – Season 1: XXS budget but XXL heart

The decor is still approximate, the budget paltry and the lights unfavorable, but the amateur aspect of this first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race retains a certain charm, specific to any show pilot. In nine episodes, this format has found its soul and its gimmickswhich have become THE trademark of ‘RPDR’: “Shantay you stay“, “Hello Hello hello“, “The time has come for you to lip-sync for your life… Good luck and don’t fuck it up!“And if all this seems abstract to you, don’t worry: RuPaul will quickly get you into the groove.

N°4 – Season 9: the show enters the court of the (very) great

What a long way since 2009! Proof is, he’s an international star, Lady Gaga, which opens Season 9 alongside RuPaul. Just that. Lisa Kudrow, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Kesha, Andie MacDowell are also part of the episodes. Because now, RuPaul’s Drag Race is a show that is a hit internationally with a very large audience. Way beyond the LGBTQ+ community! And that, the stars have understood by jostling at the gate. Christina Aguilera will follow in season 10 or Miley Cyrus the year after. The show will even win an Emmy the following year. And if you only had to watch one sequence from this season 9, opt for the lyp-sync finale of the Queen Sasha Velor. Art. Point.

N°3 – Season 6: Bianca Del Rio, an iconic queen

In this sixth edition, the public discovers Bianca Del Rio, a drag queen who will quickly become one of the favorite candidates of the show’s fans. His caustic humor and punchlines hit the mark. Not forgetting his Snatch Game (test where the candidates must parody a celebrity) legendary. Since her long-awaited and deserved victory, Bianca has notably offered her own stand-up around the world. If you want to understand the oratorical art, essential and specific to each drag-queen (biting, irreverent humor and flawless repartee), it is without a doubt this season 6 that you should not miss.

N°2 – Season 5: the golden age of the show

Alyssa Edwards, Alaska, Jinkx Monsoon, Detox, Roxxxy Andrews… Do these names mean anything to you? Yet they made the legend of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Because this season 5 brought together one of the most beautiful casts of Queens with colorful candidates. How to convince you more? This is THE season that undoubtedly best transcribes the DNA of the format. Drama, humor, fashion and great entertainment! We can also cite the cast of season 4 (Sharon Needles, Chad Michaels, Latrice Royale…) who really has nothing to envy. In two seasons, RuPaul’s Drag Race hits hard. That’s why we strongly advise you to go and discover our Top 1…

N°1 – The All-Stars, season 2: the show within the show!

In this second All Stars airing in 2016, ten of the best Queens from the format’s golden age (seasons 4-7) are reunited. Unsurprisingly, the edition sparks. We won’t tell you more so as not to spoil the fun. Just know that the performances on the show’s cult challenges are some of the craziest in the program’s history. A delight ! (Only downside: this season is currently not available on Netflix)