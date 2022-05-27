The top 6 of Alexandra Daddario’s best films

Alexandra Daddario is one of the stars Hollywood with the longest track record, despite its 36 years. The New Yorker has participated in several productions that have earned her the admiration of the public and recognition in the industry. The actress, also admired for the color of her eyes, is currently one of the most sought-after artists in the medium.

His career began to take off since he co-starred in the films of Percy Jackson. In the retina of many, the image of Annabeth Chasethe Greek demigoddess daughter of Athena and Frederick Chase. Here we make a recount of the ten most memorable tapes of Alexandra Daddario.

6.Texas Chainsaw 3D

Although the critics did not consider this to be one of the best films, it was one of those that gave impetus to the career of Alexandra Daddario who was in charge of giving life to Heather Miller. Although she did not see the previous films, he acknowledged that he had great admiration for the legacy he has left for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre cinema. Here we saw Alexandra trying to survive the stalking of Leatherface.

5. Lost Girls & Love Hotels

This film stars Alexandra Daddario and tells the story of an English teacher who gets lost on the streets of Tokyo and ends up romantically involved with a member of the Yakuza mafia.

4. When We First Met

One of the most particular films in which the American actress has participated is this romantic comedy in which she plays a young woman who has left her friend zoned for years. Noah Ashbycharacter played by Adam DeVinethe boy discovers a way to travel in time to try to conquer her.

3.Baywatch

Alexandra Daddario was also part of the most famous lifeguard team in the world. In this film, she played Summer Quinn, a young woman with a great desire to belong to the rescue group. In the film, she shares the screen with Zack Efron and The Rock.

2.The layover

In this romantic comedy Daddario plays a young woman who decides to go on an adventure with her friend, but they both meet a firefighter who causes a conflict to break out between them. great rivalry.

1. Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters