The top active scorers in the Champions League

Obviously, the Champions League is the most prestigious cup in Europe. All professional players dream of playing it once during their careers. In the queen of European competitions, many players have distinguished themselves by scoring many goals. If others have hung up their cleats, some still continue to perform in their clubs. Here are the top scorers still active in the Champions League.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (141 goals)

Cristiano Ronaldo has many records in the Champions League. One of them is the number of goals. Indeed, the Portuguese is the top scorer in the Champions League with a total of 141 goals. His adventure in competition began in 2002. Since then, the player has taken on another dimension, with Lionel Messi the two greatest players of this decade. Currently at Manchester United where he has been playing for a season, the Lusitanian will have scored 22 goals under the tunic of the Red Devils. During his time at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will score 105 goals. We do not forget that the five-time Golden Ball said 3 seasons at Juventus Turin where he scored 14 goals in the Champions League.

2. Lionel Messi (125 goals)

The Argentinian is the second top scorer in the Champions League. Lionel Messi will have scored a whopping 120 goals in the Blaugrana jersey. Coming free from Catalonia for PSG, he managed only 5 achievements with the club of the French capital. The six-time Golden Ball debuted in the Champions League in 2004.

3. Robert Lewandowski (86 goals)

With 86 goals on the clock, Robert Lewandowski is the third top scorer in activity in the Champions League. The Polish striker from Bayern Munich will have evolved initially at Borussia Dortmund before joining Bavaria later. At Dortmund, Lewandowski scored 17 Champions League goals. In the jersey of the Bavarian team, the Pole signs 69 achievements. Robert’s story in the most prestigious of European cups started in 2011.

4. Karim Benzema (86 goals)

Tied with Robert Lewandowski, the French striker of Real Madrid comes in fourth position in the ranking of the top scorers in activity in the Champions League. This season he was one of the architects of the crowning of the Merengue club for the 14th time in the competition. Benzema started the Champions League with his former club Olympique Lyonnais where he scored a total of 12 goals. Since his transfer to Real Madrid in 2009, he has gained in efficiency and volume of play. Since Cristiano’s departure from the Madrid club, Karim has regained the starting position where he enjoys. Spearheading the Los Blancos attack, the French striker scored a total of 74 goals for Real.

5. Thomas Muller (52 goals)

The German is the fifth top scorer still active in the Champions League. Thomas Müller has had a taste of competition since 2009. The player remains an indisputable part of the Bavarian team where he has scored 52 Champions League goals to date.

6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (49 goals)

If we are surprised at the level of performance of Cristiano Ronaldo at 37, what about Zlatan Ibrahimovic? The Swede who returned to AC Milan was a great help in winning the Serie A title. But in the Champions League, Ibrahimovic also left an indelible mark. Since 2001, the Swede has played in the most prestigious of European Cups. His seasons at Ajax Amsterdam came with a total of 7 goals. At Juventus Turin, he will only manage 3 achievements. As for Inter Milan, he will do just a little better by signing 6 goals for the Lombard club. Transferred to FC Barcelona under the direction of Pep Guardiola, Zlatan Ibrahimovic only scored 4 goals. During his time at PSG, the Swede scored 20 goals in the Champions League. Finally under the tunic of the Rossoneri, Zlatan scored a total of 9 achievements.

7. Neymar Jr (41 goals)

Neymar Jr’s debut in the Champions League with FC Barcelona. It is also in the Catalan club that the Brazilian stands out in the eyes of the world. He scored 21 goals for the Blaugranas during his spell in Catalonia. Since leaving PSG, Neymar Jr has not done better. He is very often injured near the decisive moments of the competition. But that did not prevent him from playing in the only C1 final for the club in the French capital in 2020. So far, the Brazilian has netted 20 goals for PSG. He is the 7th top scorer in the Champions League still active.

8. Mohamed Salah (40 goals)

The history of Mohamed Salah with the Champions League started in 2012. The Egyptian notably disputed the queen of European cups with 3 main clubs. With the Swiss team FC Basel, Salah scored 5 goals. During his time at As Rome, the Pharaoh scored only one achievement. Transferred to Liverpool, Salah became one of the best players in the world. His technique and burst of speed on the right wing made the left side of the opposing teams dizzy. In the Champions League, the Egyptian has signed 34 goals to date.

These are some of the top scorers still active in the Champions League. The first two surpassed the 100 achievement mark. How far will they stop? Will they one day be overtaken by the young guard? The coming seasons will build on these records.



