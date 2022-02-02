the top and flop moments of prime time

Let’s find out what worked and what went wrong in this first appointment with the Sanremo event!

And the first night is gone. A little subdued, without any controversy (strange!) Or any noteworthy curtain, but some think about saving the first appointment with the Sanremo Kermesse of 2022 performance to say the least astonishing. Between eternal returns and new entries exclusive, let’s find out what worked and what went wrong in this opening of the Festival.

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Jessica Genco

The top moments of the first evening of Sanremo 2022

The audience in the hall

This year, finally, he made his own return a great absentee of the last edition: the public. It sounds trite, but you have to acknowledge that the presence of a physical audience gives a whole other liveliness to the event. Furthermore, if we consider that the music and entertainment sector has been a sector that has been at a standstill for almost two years, the choice of guaranteeing the Ariston a full capacity must be the strong signal that a safe and intelligent participation in cultural events is possible and necessary for the restart of the country.

The Måneskin, real moral winners of Sanremo

Despite the global success and the myriad of awards achieved in just one year, that band that only until a few years ago performed in the streets of central Rome has remained humble And with your feet firmly on the ground (except when you have to squirm on stage). THE Måneskin they returned to that stage that consecrated it international fame and which served as a springboard for all the extraordinary feats that followed. Damianowhich apparently it would seem a bad boy done and finished, reveal instead a tender and unprecedented side of himself, being moved in front of “dad” Amadeus who does not hesitate a moment to hug him. Just a pity that Coraline is not in the race, otherwise he would have our vote guaranteed!

The determination of Gianni Morandi

Yesterday everyone was incredulously commenting on the age of Ornella Muti. The comments of those who wondered were wasted on Twitter “But how does Ornella Muti to be 66 years old?”. Amazement more than legitimate, but no one asked, instead, how does Gianni Morandi manage to have 77? This was the question that most echoed in my head during his energetic and gritty performance. A tune, the one written by Jovanotti for the Emilian singer, which we will struggle to get out of our minds and which will accompany us (pleasantly) in the months to follow. In short, not even a day seems to have passed since Morandi sang “Let your mother send you to get the milk”.

Blanco and Mahmood, a couple from chills

Undisputed protagonists of the evening and, not surprisingly, on top of the podium of the first partial ranking. Blanco and Mahmood are a winning combination and terrific that made us literally come i chills thanks to an interpretation with a touching expressiveness and a text that touches the deepest strings of our heart. The final embrace further seals the relationship of brotherhood, the winning ingredient of the whole exhibition. Class of ’92 and 2003Mahmood and Blanco are proof that young people stand out for their talent and innovation and that, in Italy, they should be given more space and opportunities.

The pink suit by Dargen D’Amico

Honorable mention to complete with a bright pink sported yesterday by Dargen D’Amico. The singer, unlike someone (coff coff), is not afraid to unhinge the gender stereotypes that have always been associated – and erroneously – with colors. In addition, D’Amico qualifies among the top for the refrain of his song which from now on we will use as a mantra of life: Fuck it and dance!

The performance of the Meduza

It was a strategic place that of Meduza, house group made in Italy, after midnight. A winning trick to keep us awake in the face of another hour and a half of the program.

The flop moments of the first evening of Sanremo 2022

Fiorello’s gags

Removed some pungent jokes and the stadium chorus addressed to Mattarella, the performance of Fiorello it was a total flop. The comedian tries so hard to make us laugh that in the end, if he succeeds, it is from exhaustion. A bit like what happens to Amadeus who pretends to be mad only out of a spirit of friendship. If he continues like this, the host will arrive on Saturday with a facial paresis and a sore throat.

Achille Lauro

It’s not that we didn’t like it, it’s that, as Morandi once sang together with Ruggeri and Tozzi, you can give more. On this prime time, the naked and tattooed torso of Achille Lauro it was not enough nor did it turn out to be up to (high) expectations. For this time, a 6 of encouragement.

The “masked” kiss between Amadeus and the director of Rai 1

If you search the dictionary for the definition of “cringe“, this painful curtain will come out and orchestrated, not surprisingly, by Fiorello.

Ana Mena, a (a little too much) neo-melodic Ariana Grande

From Ana Mena we expected more summer hit and less neo-melodic song. An Ariana Grande who didn’t believe it enough, too bad!

The silence of Ornella Muti

One of the most acclaimed Italian divas in the world has unexpectedly passed on the sly in the conduct of this first episode. The only time she was given the floor was to talk about the-more

famous and most successful – male colleagues rather than their own career. Yet another representation of the gender gap that we didn’t need. To learn more, click here!