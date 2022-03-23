The top mid-range projectors for home theater

The same thing happens if you have to ‘clear’ the furniture, paintings or other objects in the room to start watching a series. For this reason, we recommend that you locate your projector in a room where you have a wide wall, better if it is white, intended for it.

In case you do not have a wall, you will have to get one fabric screen to be able to project on it. There are some very cheap ones, although you will quite limit the size of your projection.

beware of the source

The next key to visualizing your content in the best way is in the rest of the components. If you want to get the most out of your projectorthe best thing you can do is connect it to a video source that has sufficient quality, such as a computer that has a port with output HDMIfor example.

sound matters too

Finally, if you want to enjoy an authentic experience of movie at home you must bet on a good system of sound. In fact, one of the biggest drawbacks of the cheap projectors or of mid-range is that they save on their internal speakers.

Connecting it to external speakers, whether they are stereo or 5.1, can be the decisive element that takes your evenings at the movies or series to the next level of quality.

Are mid-range projectors worth it?

The short answer to this question is yes, but with a but. Before launching to choose a projector among all the alternatives that the mid-range offers you, you should review some essential technical characteristics:

Resolution . The mid-range does not have extraordinary capabilities in this regard, but as long as you can afford it, we recommend you go for at least projectors that support the resolution Full HD that is, 1920 x 1080 pixels.

. The mid-range does not have extraordinary capabilities in this regard, but as long as you can afford it, we recommend you go for at least projectors that support the resolution that is, 1920 x 1080 pixels. Screen size . Most budget projectors lose some definition when you get too far from the screen. Therefore, you should check how much space you have available and how many inches the projector you choose offers you.

. Most budget projectors lose some definition when you get too far from the screen. Therefore, you should check how much space you have available and how many inches the projector you choose offers you. Optics . Another of the elements where manufacturers save the most, since it is one of the most expensive components of any projector. In this price range you will not see any high quality optics, but you can compare them to see which one best suits your needs.

. Another of the elements where manufacturers save the most, since it is one of the most expensive components of any projector. In this price range you will not see any high quality optics, but you can compare them to see which one best suits your needs. Power . Measured in lumens, the power of the projector tells you if it will look good in bright environments or not.

. Measured in lumens, the power of the projector tells you if it will look good in bright environments or not. connectivity. HDMI is a standard in the audiovisual industry and will be the main source of video transmission for your content, although some models on the list also have an operating system and Smart functions. Something that is not bad if you are going to use it mainly to watch series or movies directly from your favorite streaming platform.

The most basic options

The mid range projectors contain a world of possibilities if you know how to look, although it also includes cheap equipment designed to fulfill its function for a more than reduced price.

Philips NeoPix Ultra 2: small and functional

One of your first options to consider may be the input range of Philips. The NeoPix Ultra 2 is a true beast that has resolution Full HD 1080 p and guarantees a projection of up to 65 inches. It may not be the one that offers you the most range on the list, but it certainly has quality to spare in its lens thanks to the correction functions it includes.

In addition, it has a lamp. leds that guarantees up to 20,000 hours of use before changing it and smart functionalities with preloaded applications and its own operating system designed by Philips. No one gives you so much for so little.

Wimius 8500: many lumens

This is a little-known brand in Spain, but it promises to offer the highest number of lumens in the entire list without sacrificing other features. Thus, the Wimius 8500 It offers, as its name suggests, 8,500 lumens of power to be able to use it even in the brightest conditions.

Apart from this, it has connectivity Wifi and bluetooth to be able to mirror from your mobile or tablet, Full HD 1080p resolution and a wide range of colors so that enjoying any content is a pleasure.

Acer X138WHP: the entry range

steel It also has a wide range of projectors within its product catalog and, although there are even more basic alternatives, we have decided to recommend the X138WHP since the difference in features with the rest of the alternatives in its range is much higher.

Specifically, it has a power of 4,000 lumens, enough to make it look good in almost any light condition. In addition, it has the technologies LumiSense, ColorBoost3D and Color Safe II, which guarantee a more realistic color reproduction. In exchange, you will have to give up a native 1080p resolution, as it only goes up to 1280 x 800 pixels, although it can scale up to 1920 x 1200 via software.

LG PF50KS: in the middle of the mid-range

The LG PF50KS projector is the most conservative bet in the range CineBeam of the South Korean brand, which has a complete system of SmartTV based on webOS 3.5 as one of its main assets in favor. Its only drawback is that its 600 lumens of power can fall short for very bright rooms, so you will have to use it in dark environments.

In addition, it has Full HD resolution, an LED lamp that guarantees up to 30 years of use and the possibility of making projections of up to 100 inches, which is a considerable advantage compared to other mid-range models. As an addition, it has an integrated battery, in case you want to use it wirelessly.

BenQ TH585: perfect for gaming

Within mid-range projectors it is difficult to find options focused on gaming world without the price suffering. But the BenQ TH585 does it by offering 1080p resolution and a large screen size of up to 100 inches to fully enjoy the video gamesince it has a refresh rate of 16 ms for a much more fluid experience.

In addition, it offers a power of 3,500 lumens that will allow you to use it without any problem in any room without fear of losing definition due to ambient light. And as if that weren’t enough, it has a 10-watt speaker so you can easily use it with your favorite console.

The best mid-range projectors

Once we have seen the mid range projectors plus cheap, we take a short jump to reach the next level: the most powerful mid-range. These last five models are the last step before launching yourself into the top projectors on the market.

Epson EH‑TW740: an HD experience

Epson It is one of the most recognized brands of projectors on the market and its high range is capable of competing with any other in terms of performance. But today we focus on the EH‑TW740, an alternative that offers you high-level features for a fairly modest price.

It has Full HD resolution, power of 3,300 lumens and a long-lasting 3LCD lamp. Although its best advantage is that it allows you to project a screen of up to 386 inches, making it perfect for very large rooms or spaces, where you can really show off all its features. In addition, it has a contrast ratio of 16,000:1, capable of reproducing clearly defined shadows and deep blacks.

ViewSonic PG800HD: one of the greats

With the PG800HD of ViewSonic you can rest assured that you are taking home one of the best projectors in price quality From the market. The prestigious Californian brand has launched a device that has Full HD resolution and an impressive power of 5,000 lumens of brightness so you never have viewing problems.

It has a 1.3x optical zoom so you can use it anywhere, no matter how big the room is, and it has two additional audio and video ports to connect any peripheral. In addition, it has the technologies Super Color and SonicExpert that improve color and sound reproduction.

My Smart Compact Projector: an interesting compact

Yes, Xiaomi it also manufactures projectors and the Mi Smart Compact Projector is one of the most interesting compact in the mid-range. It has a projection factor of 1.2:1, which translates into the possibility of easily achieving screen diagonals between 60 and 120 inches.

In addition, it has mode HDR10 to improve color reproduction, Full HD 1080p resolution and a fully sealed optical system, which prevents dust from entering and improves its useful life. And as if that were not enough, it has smart features thanks to Android TV 9.0 and Google Assistant. Without a doubt, one of the most complete options on the market.

Casio XJ-V110W: close to the high end

As they explain, in 2010, Cassius became the first company in the world to develop a laser and LED light projector. And pioneering this technology has enabled it to offer the XJ-V110W.

A projector of 3,500 lumens of power that has resolution Full HD and that offers one of the most efficient and fastest systems on the market. It is capable of starting up in just 5 seconds and can offer screen sizes from 35 to 300 inches.

Optoma GT1080e: a mid-range luxury

If the reference in high-end projectors is Sony, in the mid-range we could not stop talking about Optima. The mid-range of the Taiwanese company crystallizes in its GT1080e, an alternative that offers Full HD resolution and a screen size that can reach up to 100 inches without breaking a sweat.

This projector is comfortable and easy to set up and offers 3,000 lumens of power to reproduce any content regardless of light conditions. In addition, it is optimized for video games, with its Gaming mode, and for cinema, with its 24 fps playback that captures the original essence of most major productions.

A movie experience for little money

The projectors They are quite expensive devices in general. The most modern high-end models start at 1,500 euros and can reach scandalous figures, such as 20,000 euros for the most premium Sony devices. And, in this case, the higher price does have an impact on a notable increase in image quality.

But on the other hand there are projectors that can fulfill their function as long as you are not an overly demanding user. For example, him My Smart Compact Projector It has very good features in terms of quality – price, such as Full HD resolution, a large screen size and smart functions that can give you great evenings at the movies.

As for the more premium items on the list, they certainly improve the technical characteristics, but our advice is that, if you can afford them, wait a little longer and save up to make the jump to the cheaper options of the high range. The experience will improve a lot.