the top model at an all time low

It is one of the most desired phones of 2021-22 and not without reason: iPhone 13 is a concentrate of technology and style that only Apple could accomplish. A smartphone, as usual, impossible to compare to Android counterparts: iPhones compare to iPhones, not other phones from other manufacturers









Specifically, the iPhone 13 compares itself to the other models in the range (iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro And iPhone 13 Pro Max) and with the previous generation (i.e. the gamma iPhone 12). Any other comparison is difficult and not very useful, because those who buy iPhones are because they want that kind of experience offered by Apple and, at the most, have to decide which iPhone to buy. Not an easy choice because, as everyone knows, iPhones cost a lot and between wanting and power … Sometimes, however, patience is rewarded on Amazon and there are also iPhone 13 on offer at an incredible price: -22% on the more bodied version.

iPhone 13: the top model

The iPhone 13 range, not mini, is available in 5 colors (pink, blue, midnight, galaxy and Product Red) and in three memory cuts: 128 GB, 256 GB And 512 GB.

Regardless of the memory size and the chosen color, the other technical characteristics are identical: the chip is new Appe A15 Bionicthe display is 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR and the photographic sector it consists of a double 12 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera.

Compared to iPhone 12 the new iPhone 13 is smarter and has new functions for processing photos and videos, such as the Cinema mode, which allows you to vary the focus of the shots even in post production, or the optical stabilizer mounted directly on the camera sensor.

To take full advantage of the photo and video functions of the iPhone 13, however, it is better to choose the top-of-the-range version with 512GB of storage: in this way you can record many more videos in 4K and take many more photos in very high resolution.

iPhone 13 512 GB: the Amazon offer

iPhone 13 with 512GB of storage space is far from within everyone’s reach: it costs 1,289 euros on the official Apple website and in the store, in the Apple Stores. But not on Amazon.

At the moment, in fact, Apple iPhone 13 from 512 GB in the blue color is in strong discount and costs 1.005 euros (-284 euros, -22%), with the product sold and shipped by Amazon. An offer like this has never been seen on the iPhone 13: it is the historical low ever since it came to Amazon.

iPhone 13 – 512 GB version – Light blue color