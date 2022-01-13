the top of the LOW-COST range arrives

In December, the Chinese OEM released its latest flagship digital series, the series Xiaomi 12. At launch, the company announced three smartphones: the standard model, the 12 Pro, and the 12X. Now, there is second news of the arrival of a fourth model, called “Xiaomi 12 Lite“.

Xiaomi 12 Lite: what do we know about the premium midrange?

Second xiaomiui.net, this smartphone has obtained certification CEE and its model number is 2203129G. From the naming of this device, it will be a mid-range smartphone. The previous series also all had the “Lite” variant. These are thin and light top of the range with slightly lower performance than the premium counterpart.

In terms of specs, it could use a mid-range processor. The previous Mi 11 Lite came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chip. As for the one from two years ago, we know that it boasted the Snapdragon 765G chip. Furthermore, its mid-range positioning means that the price of this terminal is the cheapest of the entire Xiaomi 12 lne-up.

In October, there was a report showing the Lite version of the Xiaomi 12 series. Rumors claimed that this version would arrive in both China and the rest of the world.

The report shows that the MIUI code revealed the presence of three models of the Xiaomi 12 series with the code name “Munch”, “Taoyao” and “Zijin”.

The codename “Taoyao” corresponds to the 12 Lite while “Zijin” corresponds to the Zoom iteration. These smartphones will come with the chip Snapdragon 778G (SM7325). In addition, they will use a display with 1080P resolution with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. They will also be equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

At the moment, there isn’t much information on these smartphones. According to previous reports, the Mi 12 Lite will not be exclusive to the local Asian market.