The tops and flops of 2021

Filed a terrible 2020 for live entertainment, 2021 was to be the year of the restart for live music, at least for medium and small-sized events, while for large open-air concerts, with tens of thousands of spectators, it will be necessary to wait for next summer, Covid-19 and new variants permitting. The adoption of the green pass first and then of the super green pass did not save either the traditional events in the New Year’s square, nor the evenings of the last week of the year in the disco, where artists often perform, both in live performances and in dj-set.

Some Italian artists, including Frankie Hi Nrg Mc, have contested the questionable timing of decree no. 221 of 24 December 2021, which canceled dozens of live events with very little notice, after a very tough year for the live entertainment sector. The excessive use of the emergency decree has damaged the programming and planning of the concerts, an activity that takes several months, from the first contacts with the artist’s management to the actual day of the show. So, the first flop was the political management of the live music world, which, in addition to navigating on sight and constantly changing the rules, without a broader vision, now risks canceling even the concerts of the first months of the year in sports halls and theaters, if the number of infections continues to grow as in the last days.

2021 marked, after the constant growth of recent years, a sharp decline in the numbers of trap in Italy, a genre born over ten years ago in the US as an offshoot of rap, which, after having engulfed the streaming market for a long time with its monotonous lyrics in autotune built on a basis that is all too similar to each other, has sold in recent months substantial slices of the market to a more aware and adult rap. It is no coincidence that many early trappers are now moving towards a sort of sung urban pop, more suitable, also as themes, for radio use and the general public.

As for the big internationals, Ed Sheeran hasn’t repeated past records with the album Equals (=), perhaps because his music has remained too similar to itself, especially in the all too predictable structure of the songs and in the alternation between intimate high-glucose ballads and blatantly pop songs. From a group like Coldplay with 100 million records sold, which in the last 20 years have left us at least a dozen unforgettable songs, it was reasonable to expect something more from Music of the Spheres.

The album winks at both Generation Z, featuring BTS in the pop-funk hit My Universe and Selena Gomez in the sugary ballad Let somebody go, than to that X, who loved them on the first albums Parachutes And A Rush of Blood to the Head, in the instrumental interludes Music of the spheres 1 and II and Alien choir and especially in the long run Coloring (10 minutes), a clear homage to Pink Floyd, without however having the grandeur, ambition and pathos of the Waters & Gilmour band. On the thirtieth anniversary of the masterpiece Achtung Baby, U2 didn’t release a new album, but the single Your Song Saved My Life, song inserted in the soundtrack of the animated film Sing 2, and the official song of the Europeans, We are the people, created together with Martin Garrix, they should suggest to Bono & co. to take a break to rediscover the inspiration of the best times. Until a few years ago, the finalists of X Factor dominated the Italian charts for a few months, while this year the songs of Baltimora, Gianmaria and Erio did not have the expected impact in the charts: also due to a format that is now worn out, supplanted from social networks and streaming playlists, which has not been able to renew itself over time.

As for the top of the year, the first name is naturally that of Maneskin, veterans of ten months of triumphs: first place at the last Sanremo Festival and Eurovision 2021 thanks to their adrenaline Shut up and good,Best Rock Group at the EMA MTVs in Budapest (overtaking opponents in nominations such as Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon and The Killers), double nomination at the 2022 Brit Awards for Best International Song of the Year and Best International Group of the year, the opening of the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas, record numbers in streaming and sold out concerts abroad. Never has an Italian group obtained these international awards in such a short time.

Another top of 2021 are the catalogs of the rock greats, sold at stratospheric prices: Sony Music Publishing has acquired the publishing rights of Bruce Springsteen and Sony Music the masters of his albums for a combined sum of half a billion dollars. A record deal, even higher than 400 million for Bob Dylan and 150 million for 50% of Neil Young’s catalog. In recent months, more and more artists have sold their entire catalog to their historic labels or to large investment funds such as Hipgnosis Songs Fund and Primary Wave: a sign that, in music, the only asset capable of generating constant profits over time are great songs.

The most sensational return of 2021 is that of Abba who, 40 years ago The Visitors in 1981, they released the unreleased album Voyage, which sold over a million physical copies in the first week, topping the charts in 17 countries. Their virtual tour to be held in London from May to October 2022 (where four avatars will perform with their recorded voices, accompanied by live orchestra music) sold out within a few days. In music, union is not always strength and there are not many unsuccessful collaborations between two artists of the first magnitude. This is not the case with the successful Silk Sonic project, formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, two of the most brilliant exponents of contemporary black music (respectively 9 and 3 Grammy Awards on the bulletin board), who released one of the best albums of 2021. The goal of the project, right from the initial single Leave the door open, is very clear: to evoke, with a modern sensibility, the best of funk and soul music of the seventies, characterized by contagious melodies, grooves, strings, winds, choruses and strong emotions.

A very successful operation, which could have its seal at the next Grammy Awards. We cannot fail to mention, in the top of 2021, the splendid musical documentary on the Beatles, Get Back by Peter Jackson, who, with a titanic effort that lasted over four years, had access to 60 hours of video and 150 hours of unedited audio from the Get Back, the working title of an album and a live show from the beginning of 1969 which, after the experiments of Revolver, Sgt. Pepper’s he was born in “White Album”, would see the Fab Four return to play live, without overdubs, that unmistakable blend of rock-blues that made their early career fortunes. Jackson has produced an eight-hour documentary, divided into three parts, which shows the magic of the birth in real time of some of the best songs of the Beatles, to the legendary Savile Row Rooftop Concert, for the first time shown in full.

In Italy we have witnessed the triumphant return of conscious and “adult” rap thanks to Exuvia of Caparezza, Flop of Psalm, We, Them, The Others by Marracash e Gvesvs by Gué, among the best Italian albums of 2021. Madame and Colpesce Dimartino were the artists who benefited most from their participation in the last Sanremo Festival, while Mace and Venerus, respectively singer-songwriter and producer (as well as friends for years), renewed the face of Italian urban pop, shortening the distance with the rich American productions, thanks to their two acclaimed albums Magical Music And OBE. 2021 was also a great year for Blanco, la next big thing of Italian urban pop: his Celestial Blue it was already platinum in its second week of release. Blanco could have his definitive consecration at the next Sanremo Festival, where he will perform together with Mahmood with the song Chills: the two are already among the favorites for the final victory.

