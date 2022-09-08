The tops and flops of the first day of the Champions League 2022/23
After a first day rich in emotions, it is time to take stock of this Champions League campaign. You know the song, we are going to come back to the best and the worst performances of these two evenings of European competition.
First match in the Champions League with FC Barcelona, hat-trick, nothing else to add. Robert Lewandowski is a monster.
Author of a great technical performance, Neymar Jr delighted the assembly with several class actions. Evidenced by his superb ladle allowing Kylian Mbappé to open the scoring.
When this player is in good shape, he is unstoppable. Leroy Sané scored a goal and created the second with his percussion. A fast and precise attacker in the opposing thirty meters.
The Cyborg struck again with a brace from Sevilla. Norway international, Erling Haaland, was the fastest player in history to score 20 Champions League goals.
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa mistreated the Liverpool midfielder on numerous occasions. More than 90% of successful passes, several interventions, many dribbles and a goal scored against the Reds.
Already radiant in the midfield of Ajax Amsterdam, Mohammed Kudus punctuated his fine performance with a fantastic achievement. A player who spreads his wings this year.
Richarlison was the executioner of Olympique de Marseille on two well-placed headers. The Brazilian international scored a life-saving double for Tottenham in their first European match.
What a treat from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian Napoli striker gave Trent-Alexander Arnold a tough night. His sublime assist rewarded his superb performance.
André Onana was established during this Champions League meeting. A glorious first outing with Inter Milan marked by several class saves despite two goals conceded. The Cameroonian international impressed the tifosi.
A double and an assist against Liverpool. Piotr Zielinski is undoubtedly the man of the match during this unexpected victory for Napoli (4-1).
Mykhaylo Mudryk shone during the summit won against RB Leipzig (1-4). A goal and two assists for a mature Ukrainian international.
Still confined to his half hour of play, Antoine Griezmann offered three points to Atlético de Madrid on a fox goal. A reward for the world champion, discreet but hardworking.
For his return to the Champions League, Joe Gomez seemed dropped whether tactically or physically. The rock of Liverpool has left his vis-à-vis alone in the box too many times.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was passed in every duel and on every acceleration of his team. The English international made a very sad copy on the defensive aspect.
What a dumpling from Péter Gulácsi offering the opener to Shakthar… A fake strike that went wrong again. The Hungarian international then conceded three goals on sometimes better negotiable situations. 4 shots on target, 4 pawns…
Juan Cuadrado never seemed in the right tempo against the duo Nuno Mendes – Kylian Mbappé. Between bullet losses and dubious decisions, the Colombian piston took on water.
Virgil Van Dijk was the captain of a sinking ship. The Dutch international has never been able to raise his level of play to counter Napoli’s piercing attacks. His start to the season is worrying.
First in the Champions League failed for Wesley Fofana. On Orsic’s goal, the Chelsea defender was devoured, both physically and in the race. We never felt comfortable.
Already clumsy with the ball, Nuno Tavares then went astray in defense. Of the two crosses leading to the goals, the OM side was behind. We felt surprised by the intensity and the few spaces at his disposal.
Denzel Dumfries had a tough night against Leroy Sané. Always overwhelmed in the duel, the Dutch international has never existed offensively. A terrible performance in 1V1 in his lane.
Already clumsy in the last gesture in the area, Mehdi Taremi concluded the whole thing with an expulsion. FC Porto came back strong and seemed to regain the advantage in the game…
Evan N’Dicka lost his footing following the yellow card he collected. Always in restraint, the French defender is involved in the three goals with big wanderings in his placement.
Faced with repeated attacks from Ajax, Borna Barišić was unable to go the distance. Several errors come from his corridor whether in the duel or in the marking. A sinking that cost four goals.
This version of Callum Hudson-Odoi is the one no one wants to see. Individualist, messy and lacking in creativity, the English international has gone astray in attack. These failures are expensive in defeat (1-0).
