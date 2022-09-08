Entertainment

The tops and flops of the first day of the Champions League 2022/23

James
After a first day rich in emotions, it is time to take stock of this Champions League campaign. You know the song, we are going to come back to the best and the worst performances of these two evenings of European competition.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski/David Ramos/GettyImages

First match in the Champions League with FC Barcelona, ​​hat-trick, nothing else to add. Robert Lewandowski is a monster.

Neymar Junior

Neymar Jr / Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Author of a great technical performance, Neymar Jr delighted the assembly with several class actions. Evidenced by his superb ladle allowing Kylian Mbappé to open the scoring.

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sané / ATPImages/GettyImages

When this player is in good shape, he is unstoppable. Leroy Sané scored a goal and created the second with his percussion. A fast and precise attacker in the opposing thirty meters.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland/Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

The Cyborg struck again with a brace from Sevilla. Norway international, Erling Haaland, was the fastest player in history to score 20 Champions League goals.

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa/Ivan Romano/GettyImages

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa mistreated the Liverpool midfielder on numerous occasions. More than 90% of successful passes, several interventions, many dribbles and a goal scored against the Reds.

Mohammad Kudus

Mohammed Kudus / ANP/GettyImages

Already radiant in the midfield of Ajax Amsterdam, Mohammed Kudus punctuated his fine performance with a fantastic achievement. A player who spreads his wings this year.

Richarlison

Richarlison/Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Richarlison was the executioner of Olympique de Marseille on two well-placed headers. The Brazilian international scored a life-saving double for Tottenham in their first European match.

Khvisha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia/Ivan Romano/GettyImages

What a treat from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian Napoli striker gave Trent-Alexander Arnold a tough night. His sublime assist rewarded his superb performance.

Andre Onana

Andre Onana/Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

André Onana was established during this Champions League meeting. A glorious first outing with Inter Milan marked by several class saves despite two goals conceded. The Cameroonian international impressed the tifosi.

Piotr Zielinski

Piotr Zielinski/Ivan Romano/GettyImages

A double and an assist against Liverpool. Piotr Zielinski is undoubtedly the man of the match during this unexpected victory for Napoli (4-1).

Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk / BSR Agency/GettyImages

Mykhaylo Mudryk shone during the summit won against RB Leipzig (1-4). A goal and two assists for a mature Ukrainian international.

Antoine Griezman

Antoine Griezmann/Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Still confined to his half hour of play, Antoine Griezmann offered three points to Atlético de Madrid on a fox goal. A reward for the world champion, discreet but hardworking.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez/Ivan Romano/GettyImages

For his return to the Champions League, Joe Gomez seemed dropped whether tactically or physically. The rock of Liverpool has left his vis-à-vis alone in the box too many times.

Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold/Ivan Romano/GettyImages

Trent Alexander-Arnold was passed in every duel and on every acceleration of his team. The English international made a very sad copy on the defensive aspect.

Peter Gulacsi

Péter Gulácsi/Cathrin Mueller/GettyImages

What a dumpling from Péter Gulácsi offering the opener to Shakthar… A fake strike that went wrong again. The Hungarian international then conceded three goals on sometimes better negotiable situations. 4 shots on target, 4 pawns…

Juan Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Juan Cuadrado never seemed in the right tempo against the duo Nuno Mendes – Kylian Mbappé. Between bullet losses and dubious decisions, the Colombian piston took on water.

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk/Ivan Romano/GettyImages

Virgil Van Dijk was the captain of a sinking ship. The Dutch international has never been able to raise his level of play to counter Napoli’s piercing attacks. His start to the season is worrying.

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana/Visionhaus/GettyImages

First in the Champions League failed for Wesley Fofana. On Orsic’s goal, the Chelsea defender was devoured, both physically and in the race. We never felt comfortable.

Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares/Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Already clumsy with the ball, Nuno Tavares then went astray in defense. Of the two crosses leading to the goals, the OM side was behind. We felt surprised by the intensity and the few spaces at his disposal.

Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries / Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Denzel Dumfries had a tough night against Leroy Sané. Always overwhelmed in the duel, the Dutch international has never existed offensively. A terrible performance in 1V1 in his lane.

Mehdi Taremi

Mehdi Taremi / Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Already clumsy in the last gesture in the area, Mehdi Taremi concluded the whole thing with an expulsion. FC Porto came back strong and seemed to regain the advantage in the game…

Evan N'Dicka

Evan N’Dicka / Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Evan N’Dicka lost his footing following the yellow card he collected. Always in restraint, the French defender is involved in the three goals with big wanderings in his placement.

Borna Barisic

Borna Barisic / ANP/GettyImages

Faced with repeated attacks from Ajax, Borna Barišić was unable to go the distance. Several errors come from his corridor whether in the duel or in the marking. A sinking that cost four goals.

Callum Hudson-odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi / BSR Agency/GettyImages

This version of Callum Hudson-Odoi is the one no one wants to see. Individualist, messy and lacking in creativity, the English international has gone astray in attack. These failures are expensive in defeat (1-0).

