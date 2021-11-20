The Torino Film Festival 2021 is starting

The Turin Film Festival reopens its doors after last year’s streaming edition. The 39th edition boasts 181 films (including shorts), 68 world premieres, 14 international premieres, all spread over 5 competitive sections and many other non-competitive sections. It will open on November 26 with the screening of Sing 2 and will close on December 4 with Aline, the film by Valérie Lemercier loosely inspired by the life and career of the singer and pop icon Céline Dion. The according to the director Stefano Francia Di Celle, the program of the festival reflects the sociological figure of cinema, “vI was an engine of inclusion and enhancement of society “. Among the various prizes that will be awarded during the course of the festival, the Stella della Mole Award for Artistic Innovation 2021 will be awarded to Monica Bellucci.