The Torino Film Festival 2021 is starting
The Turin Film Festival reopens its doors after last year’s streaming edition. The 39th edition boasts 181 films (including shorts), 68 world premieres, 14 international premieres, all spread over 5 competitive sections and many other non-competitive sections. It will open on November 26 with the screening of Sing 2 and will close on December 4 with Aline, the film by Valérie Lemercier loosely inspired by the life and career of the singer and pop icon Céline Dion. The according to the director Stefano Francia Di Celle, the program of the festival reflects the sociological figure of cinema, “vI was an engine of inclusion and enhancement of society “. Among the various prizes that will be awarded during the course of the festival, the Stella della Mole Award for Artistic Innovation 2021 will be awarded to Monica Bellucci.
The films starring at the TFF
Out of competition, among others, Bangla – The series by Phaym Bhuiyan and Emanuele Scaringi, Blood on the crown by Davide Ferrario, It snows in Benidorm by Isabel Coixet, Francesco’s lunch by Pasquale Scimeca, Fourteen days by Ivan Cotroneo, King Crab by Zoppis and Rigo de Righi, Virus Trafficker by Costanza Quatriglio. In the section The Charm of the Realalso appear There is only a breath of life by Matteo Botrugno and Daniele Coluccini, Outside Day by Luca Rea, The time left by Daniele Gaglianone, Tonino De Bernardi: A search without borders, Return to Paestum by Pappi Corsicato.