The tornado affects 6 states. More than 100 dead – The Voice of New York

NEW YORK TIMES OF SUNDAY (ALL THE TITLES OF THE FRONT PAGE OF EACH OF THE 10 ISSUES OF WHICH THE NEWSPAPER IS COMPOSED)

1/34 pages. THE NEW YORK TIMES. The tornado affects 6 states. More than 100 dead (with large photograph of destroyed houses). – Pain, and gratitude, in a small town in Kentucky. A close-knit community devastated by the hurricane. – Civilian deaths soar as a covert unit hits ISIS. He alarmed army officers by neglecting civilian protection rules. – A Trump loyalist quickly put to work monitoring the elections. – Many obstacles even though vaccine doses abound in Africa. – Texas effort to arrest migrants (with photos of migrants arrested by the police).

– 2/12 pages. PUZZLE MANIA ( special issue that comes out once a year. The first page is occupied by a complicated drawing of flowers, with a crossword puzzle in the center). Title, in very small print: A special section full of puzzles, puzzles and complicated races, including a mysterious murder.

– 3/26 pages. SUNDAY STYLES. Full-page photograph of a sheep pasture with these titles: Here’s your sweater. Loro Piana produces some of the most luxurious cashmere in the world. Now you can trace every step of their journey from Mongolia to Madison Avenue, – With Patty Lupone. Bravado mixed with vulnerability. The star shares memories of Stephen Sondheim and the scars and glories of a life on stage.

– 4/12 pages. REAL ESTATE. A land. Two owners. In Princeton (New Jersey) two houses built on the same land, taking advantage of the new building regulations of the city. – His art was abstract, his house full of light. The family of Emily Mason (a New York artist who died in 2019) is selling her apartment for $ 4.6 million.

– 5/8 pages. METROPOLITAN. An old crime becomes more murky. New findings in a 1993 case raised doubts about who killed a woman in a suburb of Buffalo. – A wrestling team fights with covid restrictions. Young athletes are wondering if the rules in place can ruin their university dreams and their future.

– 6/31 pages. BOOK REVIEW. First page occupied by the drawing of a library with this title: The best 10 books of 2021.

– 7/12 pages. SUNDAY BUSINESS. Drawing / photo of a man’s head covered with dollars. Title: Elon Musk (inventor / founder of Tesla) it goes on its own. Some wealthy characters give money to charity to improve their reputation. Not the Tesla boss.

– 8/10 pages. SUNDAY REVIEW. Full-page coin design, with this title in large print: The future of money. Cash is becoming obsolete. Is there something we believe in to replace them? – A campaign to save independent journalism around the world. – Biden is a prisoner of high expectations.

– 9/26 pages. ARTS & LEISURE. On the entire front page, photos of dozens of theater tickets and other objects related to the theater, with this title in the center of the page: The best of 2021. Live shows are back. And when we weren’t watching television, we came back too, cautiously excited.

– 10/74 pages. THE NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE. Featured photo by Denzel Washington with just this title: Great performers.