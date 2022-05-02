The tornado causes damage to at least 26 homes in Arecibo

Structural damage to twenty residences, eight fallen poles and the detachment of the roof of a factory were some of the effects caused by a tornado this Sunday in Arecibo.

As explained in a press release by the mayor of Arecibo, Carlos Ramirezthe EF-1 category tornado, with a maximum of 5 on the Fujita scale, was recorded at 3:00 in the afternoon over the Víctor Rojas community and lasted five minutes.

At the moment, the tornado caused damage to 26 homes, 8 motor vehicles and left five power lines on the ground without causing injuriesdetailed the first municipal executive in written statements to the press.

“We continue to assess the damage”said the mayor.

Meteorology confirmed that a tornado occurred in Arecibo on Sunday afternoon with possible winds of between 86 and 110 miles per hour. (Supplied)

Firefighters came to evacuate a factory in Arecibo after reporting a strong smell of gas. (Supplied)

Part of the roof of the Thermo King factory in Arecibo fell off. (twitter)

Flying zinc plates hit cars. (Supplied)

Several subscribers were without electricity service. (Supplied)

View of the damage caused by the tornado. (Supplied)

A utility pole downed by strong tornado winds. (Supplied)

For this reason, personnel from the Municipal Office for Emergency Management, the Municipal Police and LUMA Energy are in place to work on the repair of all the causes caused by the tornado.

Some of the fallen poles were recorded on Calle 7 of the Villa Serena urbanization, and on Calles 6 and 8 of the Víctor Rojas II sector, while on Calle 1 a residence suffered damage.

Likewise, on highway PR-129, in front of the Driver Services Center (Cesco) of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP), power lines fell.

Besides, part of the roof of the Thermo King factory came off and a leak was detected in an argon tank line that was successfully stoppedaccording to an inspection carried out by the Barceloneta Special Operations Division.

“The estimated damages in the Thermo King factory are believed to be in the millions”said Mayor Ramírez.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department Bureau reported that the rest of the tanks in the factory were in perfect condition and valves were closed as a preventive measure.

“The scene remains in the hands of the company. Firefighters Fire Prevention personnel will be in charge of inspecting the repair work in the affected area tomorrow,” the agency reported.

The tornado also caused damage to the fence between a school and a park located in the community.

In addition, Calles 1, 2 and Manuel T. Guillén remain closed.

Similarly, a couple of vehicles were stranded by flooding on the same number of roads.

In addition to the Fire Department, other agencies that are in the affected areas are the Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration, the Municipal Office for Emergency Management, and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau.