The Toronto president: “I didn’t know who Insigne was, I found him on Transfermarkt”

The background. “I looked for the page of the Italian national team that had just won the European Championships to understand which players were ending their contract”

Did not know Insigne, Toronto president Bill Manning. He didn’t really know who he was. He ran into Lorenzo this summer, after the victorious Italian expedition to the European Championships. In search – evidently – of players able to bring a commercial value above all to Toronto, Manning decided to rummage among the European champions. He declared it himself to the press.

“Last summer I went to Transfermarkt (a well-known web portal) and I looked for the page of the Italian national team that had just won the European Championships, to understand which players were ending their contracts. I was looking for someone who could come to zero, Lorenzo was one of the few without a contract since June 2022 “

From that “innocent” search on the internet, therefore, the negotiations began which then led the captain of Napoli to marry at the Canadian club.