The total number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Puerto Rico increases to eight

The Health Department confirmed today, Sunday, four additional cases of monkeypox, bringing to eight the total registered in Puerto Rico as of June 6.

Two of the new confirmed cases have no travel history, while the other two have travel history to the United States. The Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, confirmed to El Nuevo Día that these cases without travel history constitute that there is community transmission of monkeypox in Puerto Rico.

The four individuals are in isolation and the cases are not related to each other. Of the four people, there are two who fluctuate between 20 and 35 years old, one between the ages of 36 to 50, and one in the line of 51 to 65 years.

“Since the beginning of the epidemiological surveillance system for monkeypox, a total of 30 alerts have been received. They are distributed in: eight confirmed cases for Orthopox virus; three contacts per trip; eight suspected cases; four cases initially classified as a suspected case and then reclassified due to a negative test for Orthopox virus, and seven as a Person Under Investigation”, details the most recent bulletin published by Health. Eleven of the alerts have completed their investigation process.

Monkeypox, monkeypox or “monkeypox” is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus that is transmitted from animal to person or between people.

Some of the associated symptoms are fever, headache and muscle pain, back pain, lack of energy, swollen lymph nodes and skin lesions, especially on the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet. Lesions may also be found in the mouth, genitals, and eyes.

The first case on the island was confirmed At the end of june. The second case of the monkeypox virus was confirmed on July 8, in a person who was traveling in Europe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) iidentified a case in the United States on May 18, in a man from Massachusetts who had recently traveled to Canada.

“Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease, with symptoms lasting 2 to 4 weeks. It can cause serious pictures. Recently, the fatality rate has been around 3%-6%”, highlights the World Health Organization (WHO) on its online portal.