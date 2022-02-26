The total number of hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico is below 100

For the first time in just over two months, the Health Department reported a number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 which is below one hundred.

The unit indicated in its preliminary report that the total hospitalized is 96 and is broken down into 84 adult patients and 12 pediatric patients.

The total in this line had been registering numbers with three digits since last December 23. The last time the figure was in double digits was on December 22, when the agency reported 96 hospitalizations. At that time, there were 67 adults and 29 minors held.

During last December and January, the island faced the most severe rebound since the emergency began, due to the number of infections generated by the variant omicron of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Although both the incidence and hospitalizations for the virus continue to decline, the agency continues to report deaths as a result of the virus. In its most recent report, Health reported three deaths.

Two of the deceased, according to the agency, were not vaccinated and the other had not received his booster dose of the vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the safest and most reliable way to generate,” the agency said in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 18; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 7; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 3.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

143 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

137 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

51 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the positivity rate reported at 6:00 am was 5.37%.

The rest of the demographic and epidemiological data will be updated at noon.