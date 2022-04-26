The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increases to 194

The Health Department reported this Tuesday 194 people hospitalized for COVID-19which translates to 11 more patients than the figure reported yesterday.

The total number of patients, according to the agency, is divided between 154 adults and 40 minors. The number of people in intensive will be expanded at noon.

Meanwhile, the Health BioPortal showed at 6:00 am that the positivity rate for the virus on the island was 22.18%a percentage relatively equal to that reported yesterday.

The agency shows on its website that the positivity rate by municipalities on the island remains high, with levels of community transmission of infections in red (high) in the 78 towns.

On the other hand, The agency reported one death as a result of the virus, so the total accumulated in this line increased to 4,192.

According to Health, the death corresponds to a person who had not received their booster doses of the virus vaccine.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 517,549. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,224,573; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,451,572.

The population totals in each line, according to Health, change as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

Overall, in the last 30 days: 13 deaths in unvaccinated people, 12 deaths in vaccinated people, and 8 deaths in booster vaccinated people have been reported.

The rest of the epidemiological and statistical data will be expanded at noon.