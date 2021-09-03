The Touch of Evil is the film with Denzel Washington quoted from the second episode of Loki | Cinema

It was 1998 and, in cinemas, it was arriving, a supernatural thriller directed by(Splinters of fear, Frequency – the future is listening) performed by da Denzel Washington, Donald Sutherland, John Goodman And James Gandolfini.

In the film, Denzel Washington plays the role of John Hobbes, a policeman who manages to capture a dangerous serial killer played by Elias Koteas. Edgar Reese, this is the name of the serial killer, has a peculiarity: he is possessed by the demon Azazel. After Reese’s execution, John Hobbes’s life becomes complicated not a little because the demon will begin to haunt him by eliminating people more or less close to him. Thanks to the research done by a colleague who had preceded him, John Hobbes discovers that Azazel can be defeated with a strategy that, however, has a decidedly negative side: the policeman will have to sacrifice his own life. The demon can in fact translate from one body to another, ergo if Hobbes manages to get hold of himself in an isolated place and after taking poison, he will be able to block, with his death, these diabolical translations.

23 years have passed and here we are at the second episode of Loki, the TV series of Marvel Studios which debuted on June 9th. In the final segment of the episode, which indeed has a vaguely disturbing atmosphere, the variant pursued by Loki and the TVA transmigrates from one body to another. And, as the Hollywood Reporter also points out, in the Devil’s Touch (titled Fallen in the original) there are moments that seem to be quoted directly by Loki. Judge for yourself:

Even if at the time Touch of the devil it did not obtain who knows what commercial success, over time, thanks to the second life it had in home video and on television, it became a small cult of all that supernatural thriller genre so fashionable in the second half of the nineties.

