“The touch of Zenit on the buttocks of the brave Max. De Winter is a toy soldier. Arthur’s usual album”

Roberto Beccantini comments on Juventus’ Champions League Wednesday on his facebook page. Her words: “Since football is half science and half inscience, the buttocks of the brave Max receive a touch from Zenit that, I’m sure, the Old Lady will not report (absit iniuria verbis): the 3-3 that blocks Chelsea opens the first place of the group at Juventus.

The match at the Stadium, the only one I have seen, will go down in history, if it ever goes there, by interposed result. The 1-0 to little Malmoe, fresh from yet another championship, is the result of a goal by Kean, who burns Diawara with his head, on Bernardeschi’s refined left winger. The rest is a mixed fry of possession and opportunities that the goalkeeper in some cases facilitates and in others thwarts.

Like Tuchel in St. Petersburg, Allegri resorts to a reasonable turnover. For a while, you bite high, you aim, quickly, at the recovery of the ball (“gegenpressing”). At the distance, on the other hand, the team relaxes and retreats, but the Swedes won’t even create a half thrill.

Koni De Winter, a 19-year-old Belgian made his debut as a starter: deployed on the right wing, he is a soldier, he does his homework. The times in which he proposes himself, with or beyond Bernardeschi, he does so with the shyness of the candidates. Go back often. Could it have been orders? Could it have been the modesty of making a mistake in a consecutio? At the Sports Bar the arduous sentence, even if I imagine I know it.

And then Arthur. Between Rabiot (right, left, sometimes in the middle, sometimes boh) and Bentancur. The Brazilian is the usual album of side touches, with a shot, just one, hissing near the uppercut. Morata takes over Dybala and places himself at Kean’s service. If he was nervous, he masks him well: stop. Also noteworthy is the return of De Sciglio and the pennies of glory granted to Da Graca and Miretti. Then, suddenly, the Russian salad arrived on the table. “

