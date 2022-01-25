The touching gesture of love between two dogs: Kaya lies down on the grave of her playmate Gaspar and stays there for a whole morning

They spent a lifetime together. Always happy and wagging their tail. The two dogs did not live together, but their owners made them meet very often. And that friendship, full of love, left its mark when one of the two passed away.

This is the story of Gaspar and Kaya, two giants made of sweetness and sympathy. Unfortunately, however, the former suffered from kidney failure and flew over the “rainbow bridge”.

But given the special relationship she had with the little dog Kaya, Marcelo Rodriguez, the owner of Gaspar, allowed her to see her old friend again before his body was buried in the yard.





But no one could have imagined what would have happened: after meeting him, Kaya also realized that this fresh mound of earth was Gaspar’s eternal resting place. And she went to bed there, spending the whole morning there.

After seeing the cool mound of earth that was Gaspar’s forever resting place, Kaya settled on it – a final act of love for a soul she loved so much.





“We buried our dog in Mom’s yard. Gaspar was a unique companion who taught us all a lot. This is Kaya, his friend, who is not leaving her grave now – wrote Rodríguez on social media -. Animals are superior beings that we will never understand, and often we do not deserve this ». Gaspar is gone now, but his spirit survives in Kaya’s heart. Even if not only in her.

