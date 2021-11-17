the touching message from Emma Watson to the Potterheads

Emma Watson posted a touching post for Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary, following the announcement of the cast reunion

Harry Potter turns 20. Although it doesn’t seem like that long ago, the first film in the saga – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – arrived in theaters exactly 20 years ago. It didn’t take long for young actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to be catapulted into the world of stardom, reprising the iconic roles of the three Hogwarts students – Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively – in seven more films. Just a few hours ago it was announced that on HBO Max the actors will be reuniting for a special event, one reunion that fans of the saga (the Potterheads) have been waiting for for years!

With the occasion of the announcement Emma Watson has published on the social networks of Memory picture together with a touching message for all Harry Potter fans. In the first shot we see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson on the set of the first film in front of the inevitable Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while in the second shot we see the entire team behind the making of what appears to be the third film of the series, The Prisoner of Azkaban. You can read the translated message below the Instagram post:

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a reporter once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and it started counting… BUT I KNEW IT WELL !!! And I still know. I am proud not only of what we helped create as actors, but also of how children became young adults. I look at my castmates and I am so proud of what everyone has become as people. I am proud that we have been kind, that we have been supportive of each other.

Thanks to the fans who continued to show their support even after the end of the last chapter. The magic of the world would not exist without you. Thanks for struggling to make it such an inclusive and loving place! I miss the crew that worked on these films. Thanks for all your hard work – I know your contributions are sometimes overlooked. Happy 20th anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, which will be streamed on New Year’s Day, January 1st, on HBO Max. “