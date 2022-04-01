The touching romantic Netflix movie that you can not miss

Dan Fogelman is an expert on emotions, whether for animated movies like Tangled and Carsromantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Lovethe fun Only Murders in the Buildingor as it is best known, a mixture of everything that will make us cry as a family with This Is Us

Now considering who we’re talking about, what would you believe if we told you that Fogelman has a little gem on Netflix that will also thrill you with best of family and romance, featuring an extremely talented cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Cooke, Antonio Banderas, Jean Smart, Annette Bening and Mandy Patinkin.

That’s the same Life Itself. In this 2018 film, we see the evolution of a New York couple, played by Isaac and Wilde. We will see his love beginnings in college and all his way to marriage, his first daughter, and the uncontrollable twists and turns of life.

In what almost serves as an extended version of an episode of This Is Uson Life Itself you will see and explore all the dilemmas of life from the perspective of a couple in New York City, and another small simultaneous story set in Spainwho leads Antonio Banderas.

Despite being poorly received by critics, Life Itself He earned a place in the hearts of fans. With a narrative style similar to that of Fogelman’s phenom series, which ends this year, coupled with a terrific cast, chances are that if you enjoyed the director’s previous work, you’ll probably love this movie too.

As for the negative reviews, Fogelman did not keep quiet and defended his film. “I think I have a very different creative palette than the cynical film critic,” the director explained. “And that’s fine. Sometimes I like different things than they like, but no, not in a bad way. My hope is that it will be warmly received in that way and that it will be able to divide the difference of both worlds in the way that This Is Us has.”

“Obviously, it’s always disappointing to receive criticism, especially when it happens to you in something so personal,” he adds. “ But it’s the life I chose : critics in general have been nice to me over the years, and part of the job is that you don’t get to choose when to listen.”

You may want to have some tissues handy while you watch this film, the tears will flow and there is no stopping them. Life Itself is available on Netflix.

