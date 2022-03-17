The touching story of the young man who finished his medical degree with his dog – Prensa Libre

In social networks it has been shown many cases where love and companionship are present between a dog and his master obtaining emotional and joyful reactions from users and strengthening the admiration that people have for these animals.

Dogs They have shown over time their unconditional love towards their owners accompanying them in difficult times and being a source of joy and constant motivation.

The story of Gabriel Cárdenas is a clear example of the friendship that a person can have with their pet and proof that love has no expiration date.

Cárdenas is a boy originally from Colombia who had to make the difficult decision to move to Argentina to continue his medical studiesspecifically at the National University of Rosario.

Faced with the difficulties of moving to another country, in addition to the complicated and stressful moments involved in studying a career such as medicine, Cárdenas managed to finish university and become a doctor.

However, this achievement was not done alone. He explains that in the six years that his career lasted, his dog, whom he calls Potter, accompanied him at all times.

On your networks, specifically on your Twitter account (@gabrielito_9308) public a photo accompanied by his dog, both dressed in a formal waywhile Cárdenas holds the paw of his furry companion.

It’s not just my medical degree, it’s ours!!!!

6 years by your side. pic.twitter.com/6pbW49Wukg – Gabriel Cárdenas (@gabrielito_9308) March 13, 2022

“It’s not just my medical degree, it’s ours!!! 6 years by your side“, was the message that accompanied the photograph of Gabriel Cárdenas.

The post went viral on Twitter. counting on more than one hundred thousand reactions and comments not only congratulating Cárdenas for having managed to graduate from the university, but also with joy and admiration at the relationship he has with his dog.

“Excellent photo, may it accompany you for many more years”, “the true and only love“, “What a beautiful image” and “congratulations doctor“, were some of the messages of the users who left in the Cárdenas publication.