The touching tribute of the wife of Cristiano Ronaldo to their deceased son

Pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl,Georgina Rodriguez unfortunately lost the little boy at the time of birth. He’s the father Cristiano Ronaldo,who announced the terrible news in a press release shared on Instagram: “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for respect for our privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez“, could we read.