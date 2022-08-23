The touching tribute of the wife of Cristiano Ronaldo to their deceased son
Pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl,Georgina Rodriguez unfortunately lost the little boy at the time of birth. He’s the father Cristiano Ronaldo,who announced the terrible news in a press release shared on Instagram: “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for respect for our privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez“, could we read.
After a difficult period, the couple, already parents of four children, are nursing little Esmeralda, but the memory of their missing boy is still present. Taking advantage of her visit to the city of Fatima in Portugal to go to a church, more precisely to the sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, a center of Catholic Marian pilgrimage, Georgina Rodriguez paid tribute to her son who left too soon. “Keep guiding and lighting my way, little virgin“: wrote the beautiful brunette in the caption of photos in which she appears in this sacred place, her hair hidden under a scarf.
A tribute that particularly moved Internet users, many of whom supported the young woman and her family.