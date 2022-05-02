The tough decision that UEFA has made with the Russian clubs in the Champions League for their invasion of Ukraine

2022-05-02

The russian clubs They will not play European competitions in 2022-2023, including the lucrative Champions League, announced this Monday the UEFAwho also decided to replace Russia by Portugal for the women’s Eurocup-2022 this summer (July 6-31) in England.

“No Russian club will participate in the 2022-2023 season of the competitions between clubs of the UEFA”, which begin in July in their previous rounds, including the Champions League, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League, wrote the UEFA in a long statement in which he presents the list of measures taken against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

These forceful measures further remove Russian football from the international scene, already excluded at the end of February by FIFA from the 2022 World Cup that will be played in Qatar in November and December. The Russian men’s team, quarterfinalist in the 2018 World Cup organized in Russia, had qualification options.