The Toughest Test For ‘Harry Potter’ Fans: If You Pass It, You’re An Expert

The Secret Chamber celebrates 20 years of its premiere and we celebrate it with a challenge on the tape.

Harry Potter

Today Harry Potter fans are celebrating. Does 20 years that the Chamber of Secrets was released on the big screen. The second installment of the famous saga starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson has gone down in history as one of the most successful franchises in film history, but also the most remembered.

The secret chamber, directed by Chris Columbus, took a step forward in what would later live as Harry’s darkest stage. Gone are the tender moments in the corridors of Hogwarts to give way to a terror that no one expected to find within the walls of the famous and legendary castle.

In this film we discover new hidden rooms in Hogwarts, such as the colossal Chamber of Secretswho would later witness one of the most anticipated kisses from the saga between Ron and Hermione. Also, we saw for the first time the magical sword of Gryffindor, always ready to be there when needed.

‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’: the unforgivable mistake they left in this iconic scene

But what most captivated the attention of many of the spectators was the great mystery that invaded the castle at the hands of a simple object: the tom riddle diary. This little notebook almost claimed a victim, the adorable Ginny Weasleywhich thanks to Harry managed to save himself from the macabre hands of Voldemort.

It’s been 20 years, but Harry’s magic lives on more than ever, and now that Christmas is approaching, it’s never a bad time to sit back on the sofa and immerse yourself once more in his universe. But, first, if you really consider yourself a true fan of the saga and you know each and every one of his secrets by heart, We challenge you to this test on the ‘Secret Chamber’.