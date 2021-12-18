the tour de force in January and February

Between the championship, the Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Champions League, nine tough matches in six weeks

“Frankly, I would have liked the same schedule in the first round“: at the end of an evening that saw Inter score five more goals in Salerno and cut 103 goals in the calendar year (and it’s not over yet, in fact, Wednesday ends with Torino) and secure the top spot at beyond the weekend commitments of Milan (with Napoli) And Atalanta (with Roma), came these words of Simone Inzaghi. That perhaps they are not a wake-up call, but just a note, or rather a disappointment, looking ahead to the next two months of the Nerazzurri. Yes, because the so-called accomplice asymmetrical calendar, the second round ofInter it will open, using cycling jargon, with very hard alpine stages. First, however, there is the Turin to close the outward journey and put hay on the farm for the winter of 2022, then between Serie A, Italian Super Cup, Italian Cup and Champions League a thrilling tour de force.

Without therefore forgetting the Turin that Wednesday 22 December closes the first round, the Serie A which will resume on the day of the Epiphany presents Inter with a strong impact calendar: it starts from Bologna and continue with Lazio, Atalanta, Venice, Milan and Naples, with four direct clashes (away from home against Gasperini and Spalletti) condensed into five weeks. Add to this that between Lazio and Atalanta there will be on January 12 the Super Cup final with Juve and that on January 19th the second round of the Coppa Italia will be played with Empoli. To close this iron cycle the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at San Siro against Liverpool on 16 February, four days after the trip to Maradona against Napoli. All clear? Here is then explained the meaning of the words of Inzaghi. That’s why Inter today wants to run fast, as fast as they can. Then January and February will arrive and there will be a lot of decisions for the Nerazzurri season. But in the meantime it is better to stock up for the winter …