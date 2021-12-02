The Tourist, De Sica on Johnny Depp: “A magical encounter” [VIDEO]

Christian De Sica had the chance to star alongside Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie in The Tourist, 2010 film directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. The Roman actor plays the Colonel of the Lombard Carabinieri who interrogates in Venice Frank Tupelo, the protagonist played by Depp, only to hand him over to gangsters.

During a press conference the Italian actor told about his experience with the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean (here his 10 best interpretations) and how he was literally enchanted by the star’s way of working.

Christian De Sica’s words on Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp instead, who is perhaps more of a star than her [Angelina Jolie ndr], he is a very simple boy – says De Sica – He had no bodyguards, and every time they gave the stop, he came to smoke a cigarette with me, sitting on the steps of the church, we went around at night. Perhaps it was one of the most magical encounters I have had in my life.

Continuing with the story, De Sica (here some details on his latest film, A Christmas on Mars) also explained how Depp helped him when he was having trouble with the English language, getting him to start acting right away.

I spoke in English which is not my language and therefore I was having difficulties. At rehearsals Johnny Depp showed the director 5 different ways of doing that scene and all 5 were more beautiful than the other. When I caught a duck, he punched me under the table, telling me when to start talking again. He would repeat my line to me and I would start over. A fantastic workmate.

Great actors are like that. The bigger they are, the simpler they are. I’m not big, but I’m simple, so we bonded right away. Johnny Depp is great for that. A simple man, a great artist. He doesn’t need to dress up as a star. It has that wonderful light up.

What do you think of these words of Christian De Sica? You appreciated it in The Tourist? If you want to see him again with us, the appointment is for tonight at 21.10 on RAI Movie. Below we leave you the full video of his speech.

Keep following us on our official Facebook page, The Monkey thinks, the Monkey does.