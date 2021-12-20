The Tourist: “Johnny Depp is a very easygoing person”, reveals Christian De Sica

Christian De Sica, during a recent masterclass of his, talked about the Hollywood film in which he starred in 2010, The Tourist, and how Johnny Depp is an ‘easygoing’ person.

Christian De Sica, during last year’s Rome Film Fest, he held a masterclass during which he retraced all the main stages of his career. During the event the Roman actor also spoke of The Tourist and of Johnny Depp, defining the US star as “a very easygoing person“.

De Sica, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, retraced his career between curiosities and anecdotes, also anticipating his future projects, before devoting himself to some reflections on the film in which he starred alongside Depp and Angelina Jolie .

“Angelina was the classic American diva with ten bodyguards. “Vittorio De Sica’s son made his debut.”Brad Pitt and his sons were also in tow. I remember recommending my ophthalmologist to them for an eye problem in one of their children and they thanked me for the whole time.. ”

“Johnny Depp, on the other hand, was someone like us, very nice and kind. When we finished shooting we would go to smoke a cigarette together, at night, sitting on the steps of a bridge in Venice. A very helpful, easygoing person told me that he was sometimes depressed when he returned to Hollywood due to some facts in his life including the death of River Phoenix. “Concluded Christian De Sica.