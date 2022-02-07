The Town, is Ben Affleck’s film a true story?

The Town is the second film directed by Ben Affleck. Arrived at the cinema in 2010, he follows that pearl that is Gone Baby Gone, which sees his brother Casey Affleck as the protagonist. There is great care in the analysis of the characters. It is mainly surprising what is the background to the pivotal story, from the city itself to the secondary characters. All of this has led many to believe that a true story inspired the film.

Is The Town the brainchild of Ben Affleck? Is there any truth in the story told by the Oscar-winning director and actor? Let’s find out together what is the answer to this question that many ask themselves.

The Town, plot and cast

The film is set in Charlestown, Massachusetts. Doug MacRay has built up an efficient gang of thieves, made up of James, Albert and Desmond. Their latest bank hit didn’t go as planned. His companions had to take director Claire hostage. After freeing her, Doug makes sure she doesn’t pose a threat and can’t identify them with the FBI.

Unexpectedly, he falls in love with her and decides to finally leave his business. His idea for the future, however, collides with the reality of his life. The boss he works for doesn’t accept his immediate goodbye, wanting more money and new hits.

here is the cast of The Town:

Ben Affleck: Doug MacRay

Rebecca Hall: Claire Keesey

Jon Hamm: Adam Frawley

Jeremy Renner: James “Jem” Coughlin

Blake Lively: Krista Coughlin

Slaine: Albert “Gloansy” Magloan

Owen Burke: Desmond “Dez” Elden

Titus Welliver: Dino Ciampa

Pete Postlethwaite: Fergus “Fergie” Colm

Chris Cooper: Stephen MacRay

The Town, true story

The Town is not based on a true story. However, there are several details of the film to discover. Ben Affleck was freely inspired by Prince of Thieves, novel by Chuck Hogan. However, the actor and director has decided not to rely solely on the pages of this book. He therefore carried out some personal research, so as to make the film much more realistic.

Many residents of the Charlestown community were interviewed. He has even initiated contacts with the FBI Task Force involved in violent crime in Boston. He obtained information that most bank robberies are committed by drug addicts.

It also refers to an actual bank robbery in Hudson, New Hampshire, which saw two guards killed. To offer a rendition as close to the real world as possible, Affleck also involved some former inmates. The director also had some problems with the law for giving (fake) weapons to former criminals. Specifically, however, it is necessary to take with a grain of salt what is shown, being a mix of research and inventions.

