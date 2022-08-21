The town pushes back the black berets and a protester disappears: more details of the protests in Nuevitas

While the regime tries to quell the discontent of the Cubans that triggered protests for two consecutive nights in NuevitasCamagüey, with modifications to the blackout schedule of the province and popular festivals, social networks continue to reveal details of what happened in the demonstrations.

A video posted on Twitter by a user who identifies himself as Leo Libertad shows the moment in which a truck of troops called black berets, presumably sent to repress the protest, has to back away from the stones thrown by the protesters.

“#ULTIMAHORA I get the images of the moment in which the people of #pastelillo #Nuevitas #Camaguey force and force a truck with black berets to back up and leave… THIS IS THE WAY # PCCTerrorista #CubaPaLaCalle”, reads the text that accompanies the video.

The town of Pastelillo would also have prevented, “with machetes”, the arrest of four protestersaccording to a Facebook post by the independent audiovisual producer and executive secretary of the Havana Youth Ministry Adrian Martínez Cádiz.

“In the afternoon they tried to take four young people from Pastelillo and the people came out with machetes, avoiding the arrest of the protesters,” says Martínez Cádiz.

“They still maintain electricity in the town and the atmosphere is very tense. The inhabitants of Pastelillo have armed themselves with what they can,” describes the young Catholic.

In his post, he also assures that the inhabitants of Nuevitas did not go out to the party organized by the provincial government in the streetduring which they distributed “picadillo” and carried out “activities for the children”.

Precisely, three Cuban girls were beaten by the Police during the second consecutive night of protests in Nuevitasas they told in a video released by Cubans around the World.

According to the testimony of the 11 or 12-year-old girls, the three were walking with the father of one of them, when “the police got out with a bunch of people there” and beat them to arrest the man, presumably for having participated in the demonstrations.

“I was holding on to my dad and she was holding on to my dad, and then, to catch my dad prisoner they had to give us the police“says one of the three, who claims they hit her in the thigh, side and back. At another point in the video she shows blows to her feet.

“I also hit them because they hit me,” says another who was also beaten on the feet and on the side, according to her account.

The name of the girl who was holding on to her father and was beaten would be Gerlin Torrente Echevarría and would be 11 years old, according to a Facebook post by user Lucía Rodríguez, who denounces the disappearance of her brother José Armando Torrente, detained and beaten by the Police, Who would be the father of the minor?

“In Nuevitas they are denouncing the disappearance of one of those detained last night: He is my brother José Armando Torrente,” writes Lucía. “They beat him until he was unconscious, he is at the police station in Nuevitas. They say he is not there, but he is very ill, disfigured from so much blow,” she denounces.

“The girl who was hit is called Gerlin Torrente Echevarría, 11 years old, they live in building 38, apartment 7 in micro 2, Nuevitas, Camagüey,” the post adds.

“They say they sent him to Camagüey and it’s a lie, people who work there confirmed it to my sister-in-law who is inside, but he is very badly injured, help please,” asks Rodríguez and provides a phone number to receive information: 51097934 .

On the night of last Friday, August 19, the the second consecutive massive protest against the blackouts in Nuevitas.

In several videos posted on Facebook by user Lois Pons, protesters are heard shouting the now familiar phrases “hey, Police prick” and “turn on the current, prick”, in the middle of the dark. Cries of alarm are also heard at the presence of police dogs.

The protest came just hours after the authorities organized an “act of revolutionary reaffirmation“, as the regime calls its acts of repudiation, in front of the government headquarters of that municipality of Camagüey, where the first demonstration had been unleashed on Thursday night in the midst of a prolonged blackout.