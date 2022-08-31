The toxicity of the networks makes the number of celebrities grow

Tom Holland Rihanna or Ariana Grande are some of the celebrities who have decided to take a break from the virtual world.

Social networks are a great communication tool as long as they are used with a good intention, and it is more useful for celebrities, who can interact with their followers and be closer. But the networks can also be dangerous and toxic, which is why many celebrities have decided to leave them or take a little break.

“Let’s reflect on mental health”the actor wrote a few days ago Tom Hollandstar of ‘Spider Man’, on his Instagram account announcing that left social networks. His name thus joins that of many other celebrities who decide to take a break to maintain good mental health.

“I took a break because I find that Instagram and Twitter they are over-stimulating and overwhelming. I get caught up in a harmful spiral when I read things about myself online and ultimately it is very damaging to me state of mind. Therefore, I decided to take a break and delete the application, ”Holland made clear.

The problem ranges from cases of celebrities who become victims of aggression, such as when Millie Bobby Brown He exposed the hateful messages and hurtful memes he received, to those who prefer to avoid exposure on these platforms as a root cause. Sandra Bullock either Daniel Radcliffe.