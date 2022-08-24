the tracklist of “God Did” promises crazy featurings with Eminem, Drake, Dr Dre, Jay-Z… [VIDÉO]

The release of the next album by DJ Khalid is eagerly awaited. Don’t worry, there’s not long to wait since it’s scheduled for Friday, August 26th. Especially since “God Did” promises to be a small atomic bomb. In total, 37 amazing features are planned for this opus of 18 tracks.

The names of the announced rappers will make you dream, be sure. To only cite a few : Eminem, Drake, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne… Not bad, already, right? Do you want more ? OK. So here are some of the other artists announced: Travis Scott, Future, SZA, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Capleton, Sizzla, Bounty Killer, or even Rick Ross… Heavy, we warned you.

This will be the 13th album from one of the most popular DJs in hip-hop history. For those who couldn’t wait until the official release of the album, a first clip has been online since Friday August 5, that of the song “Stay Alive”with drake and Lil Babyreferring to Bee Gees. Already 299K views on YouTube. It promises for the future…