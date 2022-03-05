The trade between Warriors and Lakers that could break the NBA

A rumor circulating in the NBA would give the terrifying exchange where LeBron James leaves the Los Angeles Lakers and goes to play with Stephen Curry in the Golden State Warriors.

At this time, the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) from Los Angeles Lakers it’s a complete mess and chaos reigns :A Lebron James he looks upset, Russell Westbrook goes from bad to worse and Anthony Davis still injured.

Given this, many journalists and people around the league with information have reported that the possibility of dismantling this Big-3 that they are playing their first season together, it is extremely great. But,Who will be the discarded?

Given the rumors of a possible break in the relationship between LeBron and general manager Rob Pelinkafor many the one who can leave for another destination is James. Thus, Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network spread a rumor that has James coming through in an exchange to the Golden State Warriors.

After the all-star game and many years of rivalry, seeing Stephen Curry and James would be a dream come true for many fans, and a nightmare for the rest of the NBA. In this case, GSW would trade a lot of young talent to land the legend.

Trade for LeBron to play Curry and Lakers to receive young talent