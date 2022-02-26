The Trade Desk chooses Madrid as a technological ‘hub’

Natalia Papiol, general director of The Trade Desk Spain.

EXPANSION

The American multinational of advertising technology locates in Spain its second European center of technological development

The US advertising technology company The Trade Desk has selected Madrid to set up a European technology center. Being the company’s second hub in Europe after the one in London. The plan includes hiring fifteen engineers in the coming months, who will work on international development projects. The company plans to double the staff of this technological center during the next two or three years.

Natalia PapiolGeneral Manager of The Trade Desk in Spain, explains that the company has selected Madrid encouraged by the good performance of its commercial office, which started in 2017, and attracted by the highly qualified computer specialists and engineers in the country.

The Trade Desk is one of the big players in the programmatic advertising. Last year, the Californian multinational registered revenues of 1,200 million dollars, which represents a growth of 43%, while the adjusted EBITDA increased by 42% to 500 million dollars. Gross spending on its platform amounted to $6.2 billion, 47% more than in 2020.

The company has a stock market valuation of $36.3 billion, making it a the most valuable independent adtech outside the circle of digital giants of the sector such as Google and Facebook. “Faced with the fenced gardens of the technology giants, we are committed to an open Internet where brands can access any type of digital medium or channel to advertise without restrictions,” defends Papiol.

The executive underlines the potential of her business. “We access all the inventory outside these fenced gardens: publishing groups, big media, online radio, television, outdoor, native advertising, etc.,” she lists. For this reason, she remarks that decisions “do not affect them as much” as privacy changes announced by apple. “We have capillarity to get to everything else. There’s a lot of inventory,” she says.

End of ‘cookies’

The Trade Desk grapples with the future end of cookies. “They only affect internet browsing, about 20% of data-driven ads today. Audio”.

With the end of the cookies, advertisers must find new ways to reach their audiences. Its a challenge but its also an opportunity. cookies have made a lot of sense, but are now obsolete and it is good news that they disappear“, says Papiol. “We are going to have more sophisticated solutions than cookies where it is going to be possible to safeguard the privacy of the user while the brands are going to be able to do that segmentation”, he explains.

Google, which has postponed until the end of 2023 its plan to eliminate cookies from third parties of your browser, proposes a new system to be able to serve personalized advertisements without the need to resort to tracking the browser’s fingerprint. Papiol mentions the company’s open technology offering, Unified ID 2.0. “We have made it available to the market and we can integrate with other solutions. It gives the feeling that Google’s solution is just for them,” he says.

The directive is displayed also optimistic about digital ad spend in Spain, which benefits “from the exponential increase in the consumption of digital media, which has led brands to divert budgets to digital environments”.