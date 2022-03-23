The trade fair industry is a driving force for the growth of Made in Italy

L’internationalization of Made in Italy and it economical progress of the country pass fromexhibition industry Italian: in the new momentum registered by exports, they have returned to pre-Covid levels strengthened in fact the larger and more consolidated companies on foreign markets while the more fragile ones, essentially SMEsthey have abandoned foreign markets thanks to the impossibility of accessing the markets through trade fairs that play an important role from a commercial point of view.

Not only. The growth ofonlinewhich also “saved” many sectors, did not break through in the trade fair system: in Italy there have not been a few replacement effect of digital fairs with those in attendance, business to business. Professional visitors and buyers participated with rather small numbers: among Italians only 19%, compared to 30% of foreigners and the digital fair is of interest only for the reduced costs. It is above all the SMEs, the “real backbone” of the production system, in fact, to remain attached to the traditional fair, to the physical fair which “remains a key element, a reassuring and formative place that is essential for the life of the company”.

This is it scenario that emerges from The Italy of International Fairsfirst edition of the Economic-Scientific Report on the link between the Italian economy and its trade fair system, created by Study Centers Of Fiera Milano Foundation and Confindustria in collaboration with Cfi-Industry Fairs Committee.

The analysis, which develops through the four sections “the pre-Covid market situation and the shock wave of the pandemic“,”the role of trade fairs for the Made in Italy supply chains“,”trade fairs and exports“,”trade shows and the digital transformation accelerated by the pandemic“, Compared the four European countries with the greatest trade fair vocation, namely Italy, Germany, France, Spain and the United States.

“The data presented show us that the global exhibition sector was deeply marked by the pandemicbut that we are in a fase of shooting with exports back to pre-Covid levels even if now the entire sector also affects the world geopolitical situation that we are facing and that we still do not know how much it will impact, but that we hope it will be resolved as soon as possible especially for all the people who are paying the consequences – he said Enrico Pazzalipresident of Fiera Milano Foundation -. The exhibition system, the Italian one is the second in Europe, is a fundamental partner for our companies especially for an industrial fabric like ours with so much manufacture which in these two years has had problems accessing foreign markets and now needs to be supported“.

“But now we have two challenges to face,” added Pazzali -. The first is the digital transformation which, as also demonstrated by the relationship, cannot be a substitute for physical presence, but complementary to it. The second concerns not only trade fairs, but also institutions and companies: we all have to work together to make it happen the trade fair system recognized its key role in internationalizationwhich allows it to be a window on the world for the entire Italian economic fabric, also looking at Germany, which has built its primacy on this strategic role between fairs and institutions and which today can boast more than three hundred international fairs compared to ours sixty”.

“In international contest marked by the drama of the events in UkraineI would like to reiterate once again that you can always count on the constant commitment of the Foreign Ministry in favor of the export and internationalization of Italian companies “, underlined the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in a message sent for the presentation of the Report. Fairs “are a driving force for transversal development for all sectors of Made in Italy and a strategic vehicle for exports and more generally for the production system”. The minister recalled that “since the most acute phase of the pandemic, the ministry has promptly put in place initiatives to support the restart of the exhibition sector “. emphasizing the importance of “Pact for exportswith a commitment of 5.7 billion “and how” the Italian country system has demonstrated resilience and ability to restart, registering record levels of exports in 2021, equal to 516 billion, an increase of 18% compared to 2020 and 7.5 % compared to pre-Covid levels.

Fairs are the “beating heart” of economic development but also “the heart that has looked a lot to social“in the period of the pandemic, said the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi, recalling that the exhibition spaces were “hospitals, intensive care units, vaccination hubs, reception centers” and “doing these things in Italy – he added – we know that it is not that simple and that some guarantee notice could arrive”. L’Italian entrepreneurship – he remarked – even in the most difficult moments “he proved to be of great level even if the narrative is not so in keeping with reality: during the pandemic we kept our businesses open not for profit but to guarantee logistics, the arrival of medicines, the presence of food on the nearby shelves “.” We wanted to be social workers of the territories – he concluded – and we have all taken on very important responsibilities in a difficult period for the country: I hope it will never be forgotten “.

Between 2015 and 2019, is explained in the chapter of the Report dedicated to the pre-Covid situation – in Italy, Germany, France and Spain more than half (54%) of the international fairs were held with an occupation of the net rented space of 76%. In these four countries, 69% of total visitors and 74% of exhibitors attended.

Italy represents 23% of the rented area, Germany, the main competitor, 50% while France 16% and Spain 12%. With the pandemic, worldwide turnover fell by 68% in 2020 and 59% in 2021. Among the most international sectors is the Fashion system (84% of trade fairs with strong internationality), followed by Comunicazione Ufficio, which also includes trade fairs publishing (72%), Industry (70%) and Furniture (68%).

As for theItaly the more internationalized fairs they belong to the fashion, furniture, industry, health, environment, office communication and construction sectors and hosts the largest number of square meters in the sector fashion, with a market share of 23% of the 2.7 million square meters sold worldwide. In cosmetics, which as a whole exceeds one million square meters sold in the countries considered, Italy represents a share of 13%, in second place after China. China occupies the first position in all sectors, with the exception of the fashion sector, thanks to its huge domestic market. Returning to the relationship between trade fairs and exports and between exports and the trade fair world, the export recovery estimates a return in 2021 to pre-Covid levels, or about 516 billion of goods (32.6% of GDP), but with a recovery with peculiar characteristics. In fact, in 2020, 126,275 economic operators made sales of goods abroad and in 2019 there were 10,688 more. In fact, in Italy, there is an extensive segment of “micro exporters”: 72,571 operators who generate a very limited turnover from exports (up to 75,000 euros). Only 4,276 operators belong to the export turnover classes above 15 million euros (segment that makes 71.2% of Italian exports). In 2020 the concentration of exports realized by the first 1000 operators (from 51.7% to 52.6% of total exports), as well as the shares of the first 100 operators (from 25.5% to 26.1%) and of the first 20 (from 12, 1% to 12.6%). Therefore, the largest and most consolidated companies on foreign markets were strengthened while the most fragile and small ones, “have abandoned foreign markets and have not been replaced by new operators”, reads the Report due to “the impossibility of accessing the markets. through the fairs it has probably partly determined these results “.

Nothing to do on the front of the digital fairs: in 2020 the mixed online and offline sales channels, and the mixed purchase channels, grew a lot: large buyers bought in significant quantities, both offline and online. But in the end the online did not convince: from an investigation conducted by Grs Research & Strategy out of 1,200 exhibitors and 6,000 visitors to 24 Italian trade fairs of international level it clearly emerges that buyers (visitors) participated in rather small numbers in digital fairs: among Italians only 19%, compared to 30% of foreigners and for both it is a matter of medium-low satisfaction in terms of relationships, understanding of news and trends, contact with regular suppliers, new ones and orders. On average, the satisfied are between 30 and 40%.

Also for the exhibitors participation in virtual events is limited to 23% of Italians and 32% of foreigners, with even lower satisfaction on the key factors: seeking new customers (12-15%) and presenting new products (20-30%), Very low satisfaction with the collection of orders, even if the foreign exhibitors appear to be slightly more satisfied. Regarding the relationship between visitors and online or face-to-face fairs, approval for the latter clearly prevails. The physical Fair, for the overwhelming majority of those interviewed, is confirmed in almost all fields with approval percentages ranging from 72% to 87%; from the possibility of making causal knowledge to the quality of networking. From general satisfaction to a sense of belonging to the community. From doing business to finding new suppliers and inspiration for new ideas. The online achieves appreciable results when it comes to the relationship between value and time and the quality of the training contents. But above all, digital is clearly affirmed when the issue of costs for participation in a fair is addressed, with 76% approval.