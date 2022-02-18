The trade for Aaron Rodgers to replace Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the most desirable places in the 2022 NFL season is to be the replacement for Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With this exchange, Aaron Rodgers would be the chosen one.

The novel of the low season of the NFL 2022 has officially started. Aaron Rodgers did not define if it will continue in Green Bay Packers after being eliminated in the Divisional round of the Playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. Tampa Bay Buccaneers without Tom Brady emerges as a possible destination for A-Rod.

Rodgers’ season was sensational and he won without much discussion the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award with 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Aaron led the Packers to a regular season best record of 13 wins and just 3 losses.

Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers They still have unhealed injuries, and despite the quarterback having two years left on his contract, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an offer that would be irresistible to both the quarterback and the Packers.

For the withdrawal of Tom Brady of the NFL, the Buccaneers begin to have room in the salary cap, which, according to the Over the Cap portal, is $11.1 million dollars, so Tampa Bay would have to restructure the contract of players like Mike Evans, Shaquil Barrett and Ali Marper for the arrival of Aaron Rodgers. If they accept, everything is ready for the exchange with the Green Bay Packers.

The trade for Rodgers to be Brady’s replacement at the Buccaneers