The trade for Anthony Davis to leave LeBron James and the Lakers for the Bulls’ MVP candidate

A rumor circulating in the NBA would be an exchange for Anthony Davis to separate from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to reach the Chicago Bulls in exchange for his top figure.

Finish how the 2021–22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Los Angeles Lakers, in this free agency and post Playoffsthey will have many important decisions to make, especially with their trio of stars.

The experiment Lebron James – Anthony Davis – Russell Westbrook It did not work and now they will have to try to rearm and be competitive again next year. Although the main objective is still to reach the current postseason, or stay in positions of play-in as they currently are.

But trading Anthony Davis in the summer is an option that experts believe is possible, as they could get a figure in exchange, and thus try again to compete with LeBron. Heavy.com reported that an NBA executive thinks the Chicago BullsAD’s hometown team, and where he already stated he would like to play, are the best place to The eyebrow.

Anthony Davis to Chicago Bulls?

“Chicago is the place where I can see AD saying, ‘Okay, if you’re going to trade me, send me home.’ He has always wanted to play for the Bulls. That is not a big secret. He wants to do something for his city. If you’re Chicago, I don’t see how you can’t make an offer, at least to try.”said the anonymous executive.

Then, he finished with what the Lakers would receive, which would give him another big figure to go along with James and Russ. “But you should send DeMar DeRozan. Also, I would say that oa Pat Williams or Coby White. And if it’s White, then a draft pick too. I think that there is something that will at least have a chance because the Lakers can say, ‘Well I wanted to go home’AND you let his injuries be Chicago’s problem“, finished.