The trade for LeBron James to leave the Lakers and play with Durant

Two of the most important absentees at the big party of the NBA, the playoffs, are LeBron James and Kevin Durant. With an increasingly competitive league, a league insider proposed a trade for ‘The king’ get out of Los Angeles Lakers and play with KD on the Brooklyn Nets. A Stephen Curry I would envy you!

Durant and Curry shared a team for three seasons in Golden State Warriors, they reached the same number of NBA Finals and won two championships. If it weren’t for Kevin getting injured in Game 5 of the 2019 Finals, the titles would have been more. Now…

Can you imagine what LeBron James and Kevin Durant would they play on the same team? Amid rumors that Phil Jackson would suggest the Los Angeles Lakers switch to ‘King’ and that the Brooklyn Nets have not yet committed to a contract extension for Kyrie Irving, came the exchange proposal that would make Stephen Curry envious.

The Lakers did not qualify for the 2022 Playoffs and three games from the end of the season they ran out of chances to fight in the Play-In. what of Brooklyn Nets It was not good either, since they were eliminated in the first round of the Postseason after being swept (0-4) at the hands of Boston Celtics.

The trade for LeBron James to leave the Lakers and play with Kevin Durant

Shannon Sharpe, a panelist on the Fox Sports program Undisputed, proposed the exchange so that LeBron James leaves the Los Angeles Lakers and plays with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the Californian team receiving Kyrie Irving.