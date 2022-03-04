The trade for LeBron James to play on Michael Jordan’s team and the Lakers to receive LaMelo Ball

It was just installing the narrative of a possible exit from Lebron James and the experts did their job. Based on what? ‘The king’ ignited the controversy by not ruling out a departure from the Los Angeles Lakers to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the rumors of an exchange They started in a two by three…

It is no secret to anyone that LeBron had to do with shaping the Lakers’ roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, so some analysts like Colin Cowherd they see the relationship between James and Lakers fans so worn They proposed an exchange.

In the first instance, the Lakers could trade LeBron James for three star players from the Miami Heat. Then, the specialized portal Fadeaway World began to propose the different scenarios so that both the Los Angeles team like Bron benefit.

The Golden State Warriors took a step forward and with a tempting offer of four players to the Los Angeles Lakers that the experts proposed, caused a sensation by the idea of ​​imagining a duo made up of LeBron and Stephen Curry. Michael Jordan He did not want to be left out of the “party” and as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets he was part of an exchange proposal raised by the Fadeaway World portal. The Californian team would receive LaMelo Ball and two more assets in exchange for James.

The trade for LeBron to play on Jordan’s team and the Lakers to receive LaMelo Ball