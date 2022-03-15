A specialized portal in the NBA proposed an exchange for the Los Angeles Lakers to leave Anthony Davis for 5 Chicago Bulls players. LeBron James would like it!

It is never too late to take a step back and rebuild the path. reality and performance Los Angeles Lakers dictates that, saving a miracle, they will not be contenders for the 2022 NBA title and, if anything, they will manage to enter Playoffs. They are in Play-In positions!

The Lakers decided to change almost the entire team roster for the 2021-22 season and saved LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker and Avery Bradleythe players who were champions in the 2020 NBA said goodbye to the Californian franchise, but… There is a solution.

It is no secret to anyone that Davis’ durability raises more and more doubts, since since he arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers, 2019-20 season, he has missed more than 30% of the games. At this time, the exchange that the Fadeaway World portal proposed as a proposal that even LeBron himself would think.

In order to bring back the player that LeBron called the Lakers’ GOAT, the Chicago Bulls could offer him five players in a trade for Anthony Davis. Would everyone win? If the Los Angeles team wants to rebuild a team around James, this would be a golden opportunity.

The trade for the Lakers to leave Anthony Davis for 5 Bulls players