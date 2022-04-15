The trade unions: «Do companies not find labor? But without stable contracts and fair wages it is difficult to find workers »- Economy

TRENTO. Stop the complaints of companies for the shortage of manpower and greater attention to the planning of labor policies through a precise analysis of needs, competitive wages with neighboring territories and stabilization of contracts.

CGIL, CISL and UIL point the finger above all on what happens in three sectors, tourism, agriculture and constructionand they also bring up the Province that is not responding to the requests.

Indeed, having imposed the omission of initiatives for the procurement of foreign labor in the signing of specific protocols makes the workers’ representatives speak of “creeping racism”.

Maurizio Zabbeni, Lorenzo Pomini and Gianni Tomasi are the trade unionists who follow the labor policies for the CGIL, CISL and UIL respectively. Yesterday they took a stand starting from a very specific point: “if there is a lack of manpower, it is not because there are those who prefer to resort to social safety nets to stay on the sofa”.

There is no lack of availability of CGIL, CISL and UIL AD start a process that brings workers and the company closer together to further erode that 4.8% which represents the unemployment rate. The introduction of conditionality in the provision of social safety nets is therefore not excluded.

“Provided – the trade unions argue – if a job is offered, adequate quality and remuneration for the tasks performed can be ensured“.

Another opening is then addressed to network contracts, which would allow the same worker to make himself available to several companies during the year.

«We ask first of all – affirms Zabbeni – that in coherence with what has been established with the general conditions of work, a serious tool be started to have a constant analysis on the need for manpower. Then it is necessary to consider what are the working conditions, with salary levels that in Italy are equal to those of the Italian average, but lower than the European average, the Northeast and neighboring Alto Adige ».

“In sectors such as tourism – adds Pomini – companies perhaps neglect what happened with Covid, with workers in the sector who have sometimes chosen to transit through manufacturing, finding greater stability, better economic conditions and contractual conditions that guarantee hours and rest. We have proposed to include access routes for non-EU workers, but we have to deal with the creeping racism that leads the people of Trentino to say first ».

The shortage of young people adds a further problem in perspective but, according to the trade unionists, they are often put in a position to gain experience outside the province with the risk of not returning.

«The general states of work – recalls Tomasi – have highlighted the problem of lower wages in general and specified that in particular for young people there are lower wages and more temporary hires. So the people from Trentino go elsewhere and I would like to remind you that in the recent winter campaign for seasonal workers, the Employment Agency collected about three thousand resumes. But of these just over a hundred have had jobs. Then, in tourism, territorial bargaining continues to be lacking as well a 25% gap in payslips compared to South Tyrol“.

Agriculture also did not have great results in the face of a protocol with the Employment Agency which made it possible to collect requests from 130 companies in 2019 to hire 300 people out of 1,142 applications. In 2020, characterized by the lockdown, requests were received from 253 companies for 1,099 people to be hired, giving rise to 10,809 applications, of which 7,646 for spring and 3,163 for autumn. The survey system changed last year, but the Employment Agency still managed 296 requests for personnel through lists, to which 185 must be added from the Provincial Employment Centers.

But the problem of wages, the unions say, is not restricted to a few economic sectors. And on the quality and well-paid workforce, in their opinion, it is possible to build an improvement in the productivity of local companies, “by investing in the skills acquired”.

Skills that are likely to be lost if, as happened in the last period, temporary workers continue to grow by 30-50% per year depending on the sector. With one more alarm in recent months, albeit still limited to a few hundred cases: the permanent administration which stabilizes the worker, but which leaves the company free to get rid of it at the first difficulties. LC