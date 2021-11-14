The traditionalist own goal on vaccines: why it changes the future of the Church

The “traditionalist” Church is experiencing a further watershed. Eight years of very fine and structured doctrinal criticisms made against the Dad and then go down to the level of conspiracy no vax. And if there is an own goal that risks compromising the credibility of the most extremist Catholics, it is that of the positions on the Covid-19 pandemic.

An attitude which we have already spoken about and which can affect the cultural reliability of an entire “front”, as well as making the game unequal for the future of Catholicism.

Of course, it would not be correct at all to generalize. However, it is difficult not to notice how the proponents of the doubts about vaccination and other measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus are, as regards the Catholic hemisphere, more or less the same ecclesiastics who have criticized the Sacred chambers since Jorge Mario Bergoglio is on the throne of Peter. We go to Monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò, who is the same former apostolic nuncio to memorandum through which the resignation of the pontiff was even suggested (a document denied by the Holy See with unassailable arguments), to the American cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, one of the signatories of the dubia on the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia and which has always stood out for its intransigence at the doctrinal level. Certainly very different characters, but united by not being “guardians of the revolution” conceived by Pope Francis.

It is no mystery that the arguments of Burke, Viganò and others, at least before the advent of the pandemic, have breached a part of the so-called “Catholic base”. But it is equally undoubted that, with the positions taken on the vaccine and the like, i traditionalists they are risking an overall crisis, both within and outside the Church, investing above all in the reliability of the positions of consecrated conservatives. Today’s phase is a watershed: it is as valid for politics as it is for the Vatican. And to lean towards anti-scientific and conspiracy theories, especially in light of the proven effectiveness of anti-Covid vaccines19, has consequences.

The health emergency, sooner or later, will end. Among the things that will remain unchanged, however, there is certainly the debate on the future of Catholic church. With the progressives and their ambitions from Ecclesia adapted to the world and the conservatives with their “buen retiro” in absolute fidelity to the doctrine and the Catechism. And when the world puts its nose out of the pandemic in a definitive way, there will be losers and winners: because in history it always happens.

Since there are already elements to be able to define “winners” those who, in the name of science and collective solidarity, have chosen the path of the vaccine, it is natural to ask what kind of political weight those who have propagated anti-vaccination will have . In all likelihood, the voices of the losers will be muffled if not directly labeled as speckish. Which is already partly as regards the no vax front, whether Catholic or not.

Conservative Catholics, who in themselves constituted a solid minority in the Church’s logic of power, could lose further (and perhaps definitive) ground in favor of those who instead immediately sided with the defeat of the pandemic with the weapons that science has put in place. available. A delicate phase, therefore. If only because to blame something that God is not for the fate of humanity represents a complex transition for those who believe. Vaccines were not invented the other day, and it is increasingly difficult to understand the reason for certain theories between conspiracy and conspiracy.

For those who, as a conservative, want to console themselves on the path of non-aversion to science, the path of the pope emeritus remains Joseph Ratzinger, who is regularly vaccinated and who – we feel we can say – would never have supported the explosion of no vax requests in the Vatican.