the tragedy of 11 September 20 years later

Twenty years after the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, La5 puts the film on the evening programming at 21:10 Very strong and Incredibly Close which reflects precisely on the human tragedy faced by survivors grappling with mourning for loved ones who died tragically in that event that marked our age.

In the film, a year after the “worst day”, the young Oskar Schell does not rest. His father left him with an unfinished mission, and after finding a key and a name (“Black”) in the parent’s closet, Oskar decides to meet all of the 472 Blacks from New York City to test their locks for one last message from their father.

The film was released in 2011, exactly ten years after the tragic attack on the World Trade Center that shocked America and changed our way of conceiving the world and wars forever, from that moment in fact a new and tragic season of international terrorism which unfortunately has not yet ended.

Despite having obtained two Academy Award nominations of the following year, the one for best film and the one for best supporting actor for Max Von Sydow, the film did not achieve the same success with audiences and critics: takings have stopped at just over $ 50 million, which, given the budget of over $ 40 million, are disappointing to say the least. Additionally, critics didn’t particularly like the movie with this one having a very low Rotten Tomatoes rating, a 45% positive review rate and an average score of 5.6 out of 10.

The most ferocious criticism was that that Very strong, incredibly close it was a film built for the Oscars / which he didn’t do anyway).

