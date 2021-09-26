‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the adaptation directed by Joel Coen | Awards Today

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the adaptation directed by Joel Coen



By Simone Fabriziani

One of the most anticipated feature films of 2021 is undoubtedly The Tragedy of Macbeth, adaptation of William Shakespeare’s literary masterpiece written and directed exclusively by the award-winning Joel Coen (without Ethan) and with the Oscars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The film produced by A24, which could make its world premiere in the kermesse of the autumn festivals, will be distributed by Apple Original Films. Here are the details in the official press release:

Apple Original Films and A24 today announced that they will collaborate on the highly anticipated “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the new film from Oscar winner Joel Coen, starring Academy Awards Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film will be released in theaters around the world later this year, before launching on Apple TV +.

The cast of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film brings together Coen’s frequent collaborators, including Bruno Delbonnel as director of photography, Mary Zophres as costume designer and Carter Burwell as author of the score. Coen, in addition to directing, produces the film with McDormand and Robert Graf.