News

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the adaptation directed by Joel Coen | Awards Today

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the adaptation directed by Joel Coen

By Simone Fabriziani

One of the most anticipated feature films of 2021 is undoubtedly The Tragedy of Macbeth, adaptation of William Shakespeare’s literary masterpiece written and directed exclusively by the award-winning Joel Coen (without Ethan) and with the Oscars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Loading...
Advertisements

The film produced by A24, which could make its world premiere in the kermesse of the autumn festivals, will be distributed by Apple Original Films. Here are the details in the official press release:

Apple Original Films and A24 today announced that they will collaborate on the highly anticipated “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the new film from Oscar winner Joel Coen, starring Academy Awards Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film will be released in theaters around the world later this year, before launching on Apple TV +.

The cast of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film brings together Coen’s frequent collaborators, including Bruno Delbonnel as director of photography, Mary Zophres as costume designer and Carter Burwell as author of the score. Coen, in addition to directing, produces the film with McDormand and Robert Graf.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

107
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
85
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
73
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
43
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
33
News

George and Amal Clooney, the tale of their love
32
News

Nine Perfect Strangers, the TV series with Nicole Kidman not to be missed
32
News

Rihanna calls Goldman Sachs for Savage x Fenty
31
News

Jennifer Lawrence injured eye on ‘Don’t Look Up’ set
30
News

Missouri, by Arthur Penn – Wild Trails
30
News

Bitcoin: soon ETFs and price at one hundred thousand dollars. Bloomberg displaces everyone.
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top