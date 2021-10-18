News

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the new trailer

Apple TV + and A24 have released a new teaser trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy directed by Joel Coen, starring the Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Described as “a tale of murder, madness, ambition and furious cunning”, The Tragedy of Macbeth was premiered at New York Film Festival in September and has already harvested rave reviews.

The teaser, which you can see above, is a lot similar to the one released about a month ago, shows the stunning black and white images that Coen and his cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel they realized. Shot entirely in studios, The Tragedy of Macbeth pays homage to German expressionism and the films of Ingmar Bergman. Carter Burwell composed the soundtrack.

A moral tale about ambition and guilt, Macbeth tells the story of a Scottish general to whom three witches prophesy that one day will become king. Spurred on by Lady Macbeth, is consumed by the desire to conquer everything, slowly sacrificing his humanity and falling into madness.

Macbeth has been adapted numerous times on screen: Orson Welles directed a version in 1948, Roman Polanski he directed one in 1971 and, more recently, Michael Fassbender played the character in a 2015 adaptation.

They are part of of the cast also Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Ralph Ineson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Harry Melling, Bertie Carvel, Kathryn Hunter, Brendan Gleeson and Stephen Root.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will be released in select US theaters on December 25, and will stream on Apple TV + on January 14, 2022.

Take a look at the poster for The Tragedy of Macbeth and if you’re curious, find out why the Cohen brothers split over the making of this film.

