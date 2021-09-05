The Tragedy of Macbeth, film previews with Washington and McDormand

It will have its world premiere on the opening night of the 59th New York Film Festival

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen it will have its world premiere on the opening night of the 59th New York Film Festival, on September 24th.

A work of strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger: Joel Coen’s boldly inventive vision of the “Scottish tragedy” is a film that gazes at a painful world undone by blind greed and reckless ambition.

With the meticulous interpretation of worn-out and world-weary characters, a Denzel Washington surprisingly introspective – he is the man who should be king, according to the prophecy – and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand, his mistress, are a couple driven to political assassination – and shaken by guilt – after the cunning predictions of a trio of “strange sisters” (a virtuoso interpretation by Kathryn Hunter).

While it echoes the prohibitive visual designs and proportions of Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as harking back to the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s “The Blood Throne”, Coen’s story of noise and fury is entirely his own and undoubtedly seen today, is the frightening representation of an amorous political power grab that, like its hero, sinks mercilessly into hell.

The film, which will be released in theaters around the world by the end of the year, before launching on Apple TV +, also sees in the cast Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson.

The film brings together Coen’s frequent collaborators, including Bruno Delbonnel as director of photography, Mary Zophres as costume designer and Carter Burwell as author of the score. Coen, in addition to directing, produces the film with McDormand and Robert Graf.