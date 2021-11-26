The Tragedy of Macbeth: Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington in the first photo

The film The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen, will debut at the New York Film Festival and the first photo shows Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington.

The Tragedy of Macbeth, the new film directed by Joel Coen, will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival and premiere photo portrays the two protagonists Frances McDormand And Denzel Washington.

The anticipated project will be presented at the 59th edition of the awaited Big Apple film event on September 24th.

The Tragedy of Macbeth: the first official photo

According to the synopsis of the film The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen has signed a work with “strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger”, offering a vision full of inventiveness and daring of the tragedy. On the big screen, a sorrowful world will be shown undone by blind greed and reckless ambition.

Denzel Washington, in a surprisingly introspective version, plays the man who should be the king, according to the prophecy. Next to the actor plays a Machiavellian Frances McDormand, in the role of his lady. The two protagonists are a couple driven to political assassination – and shaken by guilt – after the astute predictions of a trio of “strange sisters” (a virtuoso interpretation by Kathryn Hunter).

While it echoes the prohibitive visual designs and proportions of Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as harks back to the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s Blood Throne, Coen’s story of noise and fury is entirely his. and undoubtedly seen today, it is the frightening representation of an amorous political power takeover which, like its hero, sinks mercilessly into hell.

Among the actors Brendan Gleeson will appear as Duncan, and the cast is then completed by Corey Hawkins who will be Macduff and Harry Melling who will play Malcolm.

Macbeth tells the story of a Scottish lord who is convinced by a trio of witches that he is destined to become the king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife, the man decides to take action to get the crown.