“The Tragedy Of Macbeth”, here are Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in “The Tragedy Of Macbeth”
July 24, 2021
from Giovanni Teolis
The film signed by Joel Coen will premiere at the New York Film Festival
The first photo of The Tragedy Of Macbeth, the director’s next film Joel Coen (without his brother Ethan) starring Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand.
The film that will premiere at the upcoming New York Film Festival clearly takes its inspiration from the famous text by the English playwright William Shakespeare. Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling, Corey Hawkins and Ralph Ineson complete the cast. The film will then be made available in the Apple + catalog.
This is the presentation of the film that is made with a note from Apple +:
“A work of strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger: Joel Coen’s boldly inventive vision of the ‘Scottish tragedy’ is a film that gazes open-mouthed at a sorrowful world undone by blind greed and reckless ambition. Featuring world-weary and weary characters, a surprisingly introspective Denzel Washington – he is the man who should be king, according to prophecy – and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand, his mistress, are a couple pushed into political assassination. – and upset with guilt – after the cunning predictions of a trio of “strange sisters” (one played by Kathryn Hunter).
While it echoes the prohibitive visual designs and proportions of Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as harking back to the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s “The Blood Throne”, Coen’s story of noise and fury is entirely his and undoubtedly seen today, is the frightening representation of an amoral political power takeover which, like its hero, sinks mercilessly into hell ”.