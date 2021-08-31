“The Tragedy Of Macbeth”, here are Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

CINEMA





The film signed by Joel Coen will premiere at the New York Film Festival

The first photo of The Tragedy Of Macbeth , the director’s next film Joel Coen (without his brother Ethan) starring Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand .

The film that will premiere at the upcoming New York Film Festival clearly takes its inspiration from the famous text by the English playwright William Shakespeare. Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling, Corey Hawkins and Ralph Ineson complete the cast. The film will then be made available in the Apple + catalog.

This is the presentation of the film that is made with a note from Apple +: