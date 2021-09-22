‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, here is the trailer of the film with Denzel Washington – Magazine

‘Macbeth’ is undoubtedly one of William Shakespeare’s best-known tragedies and has been adapted for the cinema numerous times: the most recent being ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, by Joel Coen and with a rather high-sounding cast: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand (also co-producer), Corey Hawkins and Brendan Gleeson. The film will premiere on September 24 at the New York Film Festival, then make a move to the London Film Festival, then have a limited US release (at Christmas) and finally will stream to Apple TV + on January 14, 2022. The official trailer suggests a powerful visual impact and up to the level of the narrative material.

The Tragedy of Macbeth, the film

The plot takes place in Late Middle Ages Scotland and revolves around the noble Macbeth, a knight and general to whom

three witches predict that he will become king. A prophecy that ignites the lust for power of our hero and his wife Lady Macbeth, leading the two towards a chain of events characterized by blood and drama.

Shakespeare’s text was adapted into feature film form from

Joel Coen, who together with his brother Ethan has branded contemporary American cinema thanks to titles such as’ Fargo ‘,’ The Big Lebowski ‘,’ The Man Who Wasn’t There ‘,’ A Serious Man ‘,’ It’s Not a Country for old people ‘and so on. In the case of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Joel worked alone, taking care of writing the screenplay and directing and casting a respectable cast: Lord Macbeth is

Denzel Washington (winner of two Oscars thanks to ‘Glory’ and ‘Training Day’), while Lady Macbeth is

Frances McDormand (3 Oscars as an actress, for ‘Nomadland’, ‘Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri’ and ‘Fargo’). King Duncan of Scotland is portrayed by

Brendan Gleeson (‘In Bruges’, ‘Gangs of New York’), Macduff is

Corey Hawkins (‘Straigh Outta Compton’, ‘Blackkklansman’), Malcolm is

Harry Melling (the Dudley Dursley of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga), Banquo is

Bertie Carvel (‘Babylon’).

The trailer in the original language

© All rights reserved