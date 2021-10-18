The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen, Shakespeare, the cinema

The Tragedy of Macbeth it is already a film by right in the history of cinema. In fact, it marks the dissolution of the couple formed by brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, two of the most brilliant filmmakers of contemporary American cinema.

Ethan has decided to devote himself to something else and even if the separation has never been formalized, we will hardly see the two names together on the screen.

Ethan’s place would appear to have been filled by Frances McDormand, wife of Joel, extraordinary actress, who in addition to being co-star of the film, is also co-producer, replacing her brother-in-law in the relative entry of the titles.

The Tragedy of Macbeth it is a film in many ways symbolic, in which the couple could have also seen each other again, savoring a coveted creative independence that perhaps they had been waiting for for some years.

The story is known, Macbeth kills the king of Scotland to take the crown, but three witches had already predicted that it would end badly.

A parable about power, crime and punishment, but also love, life, death and much more. Macbeth it is undoubtedly one of Shakespeare’s most complex works that Joel Coen films in beautiful black and white illuminated and photographed by the art of Bruno Delbonnel in 4: 3 format.

The Tragedy of Macbeth it is an expressionist and essential film, the son of a cinema that goes in search of the origins of the story and embraces this, a work that finds an almost experimental cinematographic language, but which at the same time comes from afar.

On the other hand, all the cinema of the Coen Bros is based on the classical epic, the Greek tragedy and of course Shakespeare. And it couldn’t be otherwise, because all the stories come from there, only to be embellished, enriched and made intricate.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is an exercise in style

But not mere or ephemeral, far from it, but fascinating, in the staging, in the writing for the screen, and above all in the interpretations, with the protagonist couple formed by Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand which already puts a serious mortgage on this year’s Oscars. And pay attention to Alex Hassell, an actor of Shakespearean training who here interprets the mellifluous Ross in a way that is nothing short of sublime.

As it is as a whole too The Tragedy of Macbeth. We miss Ethan, but we will have to get used to recognizing a different and unique author.

Joel Coen, a rookie with nearly 40 years of career.